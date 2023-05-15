Politically Incorrect Realtor voicing against malpractices, Advocating Sustainability.

"India has witnessed a 31percentage increase in green real estate assets across the top six cities - NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai in the last decade.

Educated and responsible homebuyers are increasingly welcoming green real estate solutions as green buildings not only benefit the environment, but they also offer numerous advantages to the occupants, such as improved air quality, reduced energy costs, and increased productivity," says Real Estate Expert Nikhil Pattani who is advocating for green buildings and sustainability in real estate, and raising awareness about consumer rights and sustainable development goals.

As the world faces increasing challenges from climate change and environmental degradation, it's important that individuals and organizations take action to reduce their environmental impact and promote sustainable practices. Green buildings are an important part of this effort, as they are designed to be energy-efficient, resource-efficient, and environmentally responsible. By promoting the adoption of green building practices, Realtor Nikhil Pattani is helping to reduce the carbon footprint of the real estate industry and promote a more sustainable future.

It's also commendable that Nikhil is introducing the Green Brokers Certification program. This will help educate real estate brokers on the benefits of green buildings and encourage

them to promote sustainable practices in their business. By doing so, Nikhil is not only promoting environmental sustainability but also creating a more ethical and socially responsible real estate industry.

A staunch advocate of sustainable real estate, Nikhil is known for his outspoken and eccentric personality. He is a knowledgeable Real Estate Expert, blogger and founder of Destiniva Realty LLP having more than 27 years of work experience in India and UAE providing extensive knowledge about the real estate community and housing market. His expertise and dedication has helped 3000+ happy families find their dream home. Nikhil Pattani is also a prolific writer, painter, life coach and motivational speaker who has changed many lives and helped many people to fight against all the odds of life.

Nikhil's dedication, commitment and professional skills are widely acknowledged and respected by his clients, his peers and in the real estate industry. His clients can count on him any time of day when they have a question or a concern.

Nikhil says, "Being a seasoned real estate professional, I recognize and value the trust my clients place in me and I strive every day to exceed their expectations."

What clients say they appreciate most about working with Nikhil is his patience, his low-pressure approach with them yet tenacious demeanor on their behalf, his indepth knowledge, his commitment from the beginning to the end of the transaction and beyond, and lastly, his ability to not just listen but to comprehend what the client wants to accomplish.

While talking about the malpractices in real estate industry, Nikhil says, "Real estate in India is a colossal Industry. It contributes to nearly 50% of GDP in India. This industry gives employment and business opportunities to many along with providing properties, may it be a dream home, land, factories, warehouse, religious places, amusement park, gardens, hospital, infrastructures and much more. Any property sold under construction; some information is kept hidden purposely. The clients coming to buy the most expensive product, just get lured by beautiful brochures and lovely sales offices and affluent staff, who may not have the complete product knowledge or either who is asked to disclose certain facts only.

RERA 2016 has given good liberties to the clients to safeguard their investments. Yet we see that not every client checks the details of the land, like lease hold/free hold, the title of the land, the cases going on in any court or judiciary against the developer or litigations on the land, commencement date, approvals etc. All these details are must, to be thoroughly known. Also check if developer has made any changes in the plans, since the start of the project, if yes, the client must ask for the reasons. Check on the delivery date and if it was ever extended by the developer earlier. Check if developers say 30 storeys and in RERA it is updated as 20 storeys, ask for the reasons. Developer on the other hand should give information to the clients as uploaded on RERA and educate them about whatever changes may happen is a due course.

Most people buy property and keeping paying instalments and one fine day the information on RERA website gets updated with another set of changes, unexpectedly. Client would not even understand what happened and, the developer would try to convince and most client will go with the developers’ words, as he has already invested his hard-earned money and most precious time. If he tries to raise a query, developers offer him to terminate or cancel the deal and poor customer would continue out of compulsion and helplessness. So, read carefully all the documentation given by the developer thoroughly as you are paying a hefty price for hefty profits to be made by the developers. Realtors/Channel partners should educate their clients for their rights and his own safety too, as RERA has provision for punishments and penalties to Realtors and channel partners too. For developers it is a business but for a property buyer it could be his dream home purchased with high rate of interest paid for home loan taken to buy this property."

It is indeed very important to ensure that consumers are aware of their rights and are protected from malpractices in the real estate industry. By advocating for consumer rights, Nikhil Pattani is helping to create a more transparent and equitable real estate market.

Notably, it's inspiring to see individuals like Nikhil Pattani taking action to promote sustainability and social responsibility in the real estate industry. Their efforts are helping to create a more sustainable and equitable future for all. We need more people like Nikhil.

