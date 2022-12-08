Polkadot and Cryptoons are Possible Future Leaders in the Crypto Market

The crypto market has been around for quite some time now. With each passing day, more and more people are flocking to the crypto market, looking for their big financial break. With so many coins available, the crypto market is big enough to provide financial freedom for everyone who desires it.

The crypto market has been around for quite some time now. With each passing day, more and more people are flocking to the crypto market, looking for their big financial break. With so many coins available, the crypto market is big enough to provide financial freedom for everyone who desires it. While the market has made millionaires out of ordinary investors. As an extremely volatile market, investing in cryptocurrency requires a lot of attention and a dash of luck.

With the thousands of coins in the market, it is important to conduct personal investigations and research before putting money into any coin. Not all the coins in the market have what it takes to go the distance in the market. Conducting proper research will help investors figure out which coin has what it takes to survive. As the crypto market is currently experiencing a sharp drop in prices, many investors are using this opportunity to fill up their portfolios. By studying each coin intently, investors are able to figure out which coins have what it takes to go the distance. The crypto winter might have caused a drop in value for many coins, but once the season passes, the valuable coins will again bloom. Two crypto assets that have the potential to explode in the coming weeks are Polkadot (DOT) and Cryptoons (CTOON).

Polkadot (DOT): Offers Interoperability and Scalability

Polkadot (DOT) is a unique crypto asset that sets itself apart from the crowd. As a decentralized blockchain platform, Polkadot (DOT) facilitates the seamless interaction between specialized blockchains. This allows the blockchains easily transfer assets, transact and exchange messages without the need for an intermediary. As an open-source protocol, Polkadot (DOT) makes use of sharded technology to promote scalability while offering high security and interoperability.

The network is a software package that intends to reward a globally distributed computing infrastructure for hosting a blockchain. Apart from this, the platform plans to allow its users to create and operate their own blockchain networks. The Polkadot (DOT) platform is able to host two different blockchain protocols. One of these networks is known as the relay chain, which features permanent transactions. The other network is the parachain, which is completely user-generated. The adapted parachains can be fed into the main blockchain to give the transaction on the sidechains the same robust protections as those on the main chain. By so doing, the Polkadot (DOT) team believes the architecture will allow its users to perform transactions more privately and efficiently. This will also ensure that blockchains do not make users data public.

Cryptoons (CTOON): Offers the Joy of Art Through Crypto

While most crypto assets focus on an aspect of the crypto market, Cryptoons (CTOON) decides to bring the joy of art and storytelling into the 21st century. Blockchain technology allows comic books, manga, and webtoons to find expression in modern times. The platform is created for cartoon lovers and creators alike. Built on the Ethereum (ETH) network, Cryptoons (CTOON) offers the manga industry a wide reach. The platform offers a wide-ranging opportunity for manga creators to also expand into blockchain technology. To have a chance to make money off the blockchain, Cryptoons (CTOON) features a large NFT factory. The factory provides a neutral ground for all the parties involved. The creators will have the opportunity to turn their virtual manga and comics into NFTs. The buyers will be able to follow their favorite artists and comic creators as they release new content on the factory. They will also have first dibs on the new content that drops on the platform. The sellers who have previously purchased the NFTs can resell them at a profit on the factory.

