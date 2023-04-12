polkadot (dot) price prediction: avalanche (avax) price declines, collateral network (colt) forecasted for 3500% surge

Investors are carefully selecting altcoins to boost their portfolio value, with the cryptocurrency market is on the verge of a bull run. While Polkadot (DOT) and Avalanche (AVAX) remain popular choices, the Collateral Network (COLT) wave is taking the market by storm, prompting investors to sit up and take notice. The promise of significant gains is always too good to resist, and Collateral Network (COLT) having a projected 3500% price surge is too impressive to ignore.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) was designed for Web 3.0 interoperability to unite and secure multiple linked blockchains called parachains. Although Polkadot (DOT) currently trades at $6.43, the dominant market sentiment is bearish. Nevertheless, long-term prospects for Polkadot (DOT) are impressive, as the Polkadot (DOT) token is projected to hit $16.18 in 2024.

However, with most Polkadot (DOT) investors keen to make enough significant gains in 2023 to compensate for the losses of 2022's bearish market run, other tokens might appear to be better investments over Polkadot (DOT) and Collateral Network (COLT) is a perfect fit. Nonetheless, Polkadot (DOT) holders are remaining optimistic on the token and hope it delivers high gains.

Avalanche (AVAX)

The Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain network is a highly efficient smart contract-based platform renowned for its high throughput. With a market cap of $5.9B, Avalanche (AVAX) is one of the most well-known tokens on the market.

Per expert predictions, Avalanche (AVAX) price is expected to decrease by 5.95% by April 10th 2023. Technical indicators also show that the current market sentiment regarding Avalanche (AVAX) is neutral-bearish, with a Fear & Greed Index score of 61 for Avalanche (AVAX).

Having assessed future price projections for Avalanche (AVAX), crypto analysts expect a minimum price of $19.75 for April 2023, indicating slight gains. Tokens like Collateral Network (COLT) are understandably in higher demand but Avalanche (AVAX) holders are hopeful of the token’s success this year. However, slight gains are necessarily what most investors look for in the aftermath of arguably the most devastating bearish run in the crypto market.

Collateral Network (COLT)

Collateral Network (COLT) utilizes disruptive blockchain technology designed to be an alternative to traditional lending services. In other words, Collateral Network (COLT) is a decentralized lending platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending and borrowing, online auctions and staking with plenty of benefits for both parties.

With Collateral Network (COLT), borrowers can easily access short-term loans no matter where they reside and financial history as long as they have physical assets that they can use as collateral. Subsequently, they can borrow crypto against these assets at low-interest rates. Borrowers using Collateral Network (COLT) will not be subject to the high-interest rates, geographical problems and other issues characteristic of traditional lending and financial institutions.

On the other hand, lenders on Collateral Network (COLT) can participate in online auctions for distressed assets and purchase at discounted prices whenever borrowers default on their loans. The loans are decentralized, so lenders are in complete control and can request early redemption or continue earning a weekly passive income.

The clever part is that multiple lenders can help fund one loan through the use of asset backed fractionalised NFTs that represent the asset that is being used as Collateral.

With Collateral Network’s (COLT) utility and real-world use case scenarios, it's no surprise that experts are projecting up to 35x returns for early buyers of the COLT token. It is currently in its presale phase, with a price of only $0.014 per token. With $COLT tokens selling at a bargain presale price and offering high forecasted returns, there's no better time to purchase them than now.

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”