Polygon And Cosmos Are The Present Of Cryptocurrency, But Big Eyes Coin Can Be Its Future

Hardly a day goes by without an exciting development in the cryptocurrency industry. On most days, a handful of new tokens enter the market, a vital development considering the market is still reeling from the ill effects of the "crypto winter."

big eyes coin_01

Hardly a day goes by without an exciting development in the cryptocurrency industry. On most days, a handful of new tokens enter the market, a vital development considering the market is still reeling from the ill effects of the "crypto winter." Arguably, perhaps a more important is that payment processors and governments are looking for ways to integrate cryptocurrency into mainstream financial systems. For example, according to CNBC, Mastercard will aid banks in their bid to offer cryptocurrency to users.

The second largest payment processing company in the world, Mastercard's intention corroborates cryptocurrency's credentials. The enterprise is developing a program to empower financial institutions as they provide cryptocurrency trading services to their clients. Mastercard will play the role of being a bridge between Paxos, a digital assets trading platform, and banks. The payment giants will oversee regulatory compliance and security for all transactions. If Mastercard is on board, it affirms that cryptocurrency has a future. In the following passages, we'll highlight tokens that we believe will play a key role in the future:

Modelling The Future: Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is a flexible framework designed for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. The project's central component is Polygon SDK, an adaptable entity that enables users to create different applications. For instance, Polygon token holders can fashion ZK rollup chains, standalone chains, optimistic rollup chains, or any other infrastructure requested by developers.

MATIC is known to essentially change Ethereum into an Internet of Blockchains, a comprehensive multi-chain system. The output rendered by Polygon is comparable to multi-chain systems adopted by Polkadot, Avalanche, and Cosmos. All of these platforms boast Ethereum's ecosystem, security, and transparency.

Into The Cosmos (ATOM)

According to the makers of Cosmos, their platform solves some of the most persistent problems faced by blockchain technology. Based on their opinion, blockchains can be cumbersome, expensive, and environmentally detrimental because of the proof-of-work protocols employed. Cosmos overcomes all the issues mentioned above by offering an extensive ecosystem of connected blockchains.

ATOM's other objectives include simplifying blockchains for developers. How does the project solve this conundrum? By creating a modular framework that delineates decentralized applications. Additionally, Cosmos boasts an Interblockchain Communication protocol, which makes it convenient for blockchain networks to engage with each other and reduces industry-wide fragmentation.

Paving The Way: Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Unlike its illustrious predecessors, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) does not have any history yet. On the contrary, we believe it can be a key player in the future of cryptocurrency. There are two reasons we are making such bold claims. The first reason is that BIG facilitates the dissemination of funds into the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

The second reason is that Big Eyes is a community token. Being a community token entails that the platform will focus on charity or welfare. In this instance, a portion of each transaction will go to the oceans. BIG token holders may use non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and enjoy members-only content.

Tokenomics

The information on Big Eyes’ token distribution is given below:

200 billion tokens in all 70% for presale 20% for exchanges 5% for charity 5% for marketing

Conclusion

Developments like Mastercard's initiative are pivotal if cryptocurrency is to emerge from the crypto winter. If enterprises and governments accept cryptocurrency, it is a positive change. If you want to buy BIG tokens, you must download the MetaMask app. Tokens can be purchased with a card or by using Ether.

Use promo code SUSHI048 for additional tokens with every purchase!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL