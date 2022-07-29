Pooja Movie Creations Managing Director Pooja Sharma receives the Best Young Woman Entrepreneur Award of the Year.

Pooja Sharma, CMD of the country's well-known broadcast company Pooja Movie Creations, received the Best Young Woman Entrepreneur Award of the Year.

The occasion was SME Star Awards 2022 at Leela Palace Gurgaon. Pooja Sharma, who is the youngest woman industrialist in the country, has made a different place in her own life and in today's TV world as well as the business world. She has been awarded more than 65 awards now.

The owner of versatility, being the best smiling TV news anchor in the TV industry as well as a famous TV actress, she is also a successful businesswoman who is running 11 companies successfully.

Pooja Sharma made her mark in the TV media world at a young age, and she has successfully worked for the post of TV Anchor / Programming Head / Director on big national TV channels. Today, Miss Pooja is running the country's largest broadcasting agency as well as successfully running 11 other companies, and she has won the award of the country's youngest businesswoman. Soon Miss Pooja Sharma is bringing a new TV show to her audience, which will be no less than a boon for the MSME companies or businessmen of the country, and Pooja Sharma will be seen giving business tips.

Miss Pooja is a successful businesswoman as well as a social worker who started the Urmila Maa Foundation in her mother's name, and he helps the poor family by going to the street herself.