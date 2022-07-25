Pooja Singh, the revolutionary female traveller & entrepreneur in the hospitality industry

Most of us heard this famous quote by Confucius ‘Choose a job you love, you will never have to work a day in your life’. But what if you don’t love it? One fine day, you will wake up and realise what’s happening around.

Pooja Singh strongly believes ‘Do something that really really really makes you happy. Whether it’s travelling, a 9-5 job, cooking, having children, getting married, JUST DO IT’. She decided to start traveling the world 5 years ago and hasn’t stopped since. Her Instagram page is a wildly colourful curated collection of pictures. The only thing tying them together is her ability to make you see a world that lies beyond the already travelled path. Her story is one of pure wanderlust, a strong desire to see what lies beyond the things she knows.

Born in Hisar, Haryana and raised all over the country. She has been lucky to be able to see the world and travel quite a bit as a child as her father was in the army. A Financial Analyst by profession and a full-time solo traveller by passion. A Travel Blogger who loves the sunsets from different parts of the world, A Digital Content Creator with 447K followers on Instagram currently with a variety of collections about her memories, An Entrepreneur & a TEDx speaker who runs a travel company ‘Riding Solo’. She travelled almost 15 states while working full time and in 2020, she quit her corporate job to follow her passion for traveling full time.

She has always been fascinated by the tourism & hospitality sector from a very young age. Her traveling journey to various places inspired her to start a hostel chain called ATS (All Terrain Stay) which allows the best stay options for travellers. She strongly believes that traveling can also be considered as a full time career and you have to get out of your comfort zone and seek for the best available options.

Moreover, her passion for travelling is what made her start an NGO ‘Bhraman Foundation’ for children. She believes in offering young children calm, nurturing and predictable social & promoting their self-regulation skills through travelling so that they can learn, play and grow. Pooja has been working for children’s travelling & education since then.

Her way of travelling is a bit different from the other travel bloggers out there: While traveling 365 days, she also manages her 3 travel businesses on the go.

Talking about hardships, Pooja said it’s easy to get distracted when travelling, but to successfully manage business life on the road it’s crucial that you stay focused & disciplined and we learn as we travel. She decided to take the plunge without any prior experience in the business because of her passion for it.

Sharing her experiences & suggestions for aspiring entrepreneurs & travellers who want to make a career in travelling, she mentioned that yes! It’s amazing what new experiences you open yourself up to when you simply say yes to things. It has led me in some of the most amazing directions! But at the same time, travelling can be tiring for so many. You need to accept your body, can you do it? Can you travel full-time with your own expenses? Think about these things first. Start travelling, start making content, videos, and see if you are really enjoying it.

Just take some time to understand yourself, at least 6 months I would say and if still you want to do it then give it a try.

Travel and Travel Blogging is not something that Pooja Singh takes as a mere experience. It is not just a simple process of going to a place and showcasing it. For Pooja Singh, travelling is a lot more about breaking out of an established routine. It is more about broadening your own experiences, making new memories and, perhaps, most importantly, learning new things. After all, a lot of good things fall beyond the horizon that lies unexplored.