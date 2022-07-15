The concept of women's entrepreneurship expanded in the last few years. Previously this segment was afraid to get into entrepreneurship because of social challenges and uncertainty.
But now the scenario is changed, women participate equally in business, and the output is unpredictable. In the meantime, a lady with a different vision is bringing a good change through her entrepreneurship vision. She is protecting the environment for sustainability. Pooja Tiwari, the Founder of Himalayan Exotica, established an environment-based startup and served about 4000 clients in the last four years.
She bought an extraordinary change by working with notable clients like Gail India, Hyatt Hotels, Reliance Industries, and Poddar Internationals.
Pooja Tiwari currently works on services like Landscapers, Rock Gardening, Vertical Gardening, and Ornamental plants, but she still wants to make a stronger bond between nature and human beings. Pooja Tiwari says that the complete ecosystem is based on the bond between humans and nature. In the last few years, we destroyed this bond just because of our self-satisfaction and luxuriousness, and the result is a flood, drought, landslides, and many more.
During a conversation with Pooja Tiwari, she said that her Mission is 'To make earth greener again,' and she wants to increase sustainability. Still, lack of support, limited resources, and lack of awareness are its biggest challenges.
Pooja Tiwari, a 25 years young lady, is doing plantation drives all over the country, and she also supports several physically challenged children during her journey. Now, she wants to establish a platform where anyone can join and order the plants for the plantation. Pooja Tiwari, the founder of the Himalayan Exotica, researched various indoor and outdoor plants and their durability. She categorized plants according to their durability in adverse situations to ensure successful delivery to every location; also, she is working on knowing the benefits of indoor plants. She ran a pilot project for nursery owners and collected 3000 plants from different nursery owners for their support, delivering them to customers on zero marginal profit. Pooja Tiwari said that the nursery owner invests vast money with their effort in the nursery. Still, due to the season's diversity, their plants remain unsold, so she is trying to help them get paid for their effort, and she will prepare a platform for selling out these plants. Pooja Tiwari, with her startup Himalayan Exotica is working hard with dedication to achieve her goal of green nature. She advised everyone that not only the environment day or plantation day is enough for planting a tree. If you want to make your small contribution to this nature which is the base of human life, plant a tulsi in a month, you will get inner satisfaction, and one day you will grow Peepal with this motivation.