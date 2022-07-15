The concept of women's entrepreneurship expanded in the last few years. Previously this segment was afraid to get into entrepreneurship because of social challenges and uncertainty.

But now the scenario is changed, women participate equally in business, and the output is unpredictable. In the meantime, a lady with a different vision is bringing a good change through her entrepreneurship vision. She is protecting the environment for sustainability. Pooja Tiwari, the Founder of Himalayan Exotica, established an environment-based startup and served about 4000 clients in the last four years.

She bought an extraordinary change by working with notable clients like Gail India, Hyatt Hotels, Reliance Industries, and Poddar Internationals.

Pooja Tiwari currently works on services like Landscapers, Rock Gardening, Vertical Gardening, and Ornamental plants, but she still wants to make a stronger bond between nature and human beings. Pooja Tiwari says that the complete ecosystem is based on the bond between humans and nature. In the last few years, we destroyed this bond just because of our self-satisfaction and luxuriousness, and the result is a flood, drought, landslides, and many more.

During a conversation with Pooja Tiwari, she said that her Mission is 'To make earth greener again,' and she wants to increase sustainability. Still, lack of support, limited resources, and lack of awareness are its biggest challenges.