Power Gummies Founder: Divij Bajaj makes it to the Times 40under40 list of leaders

In a glittering award ceremony recently held in Gurugram, a dynamic entrepreneur, Divij Bajaj for his exemplary leadership in the Healthcare (nutraceutical) sector, has been named in the coveted list of Times 40under40 Leaders and has been awarded by the hands of famous Bollywood Actor & Philanthropist, Sonu Sood.

Times 40under40 is an exclusive platform created by Optimal Media Solutions under the aegis of Times Group that identifies, encourages and provides recognition to the top 40 brightest young entrepreneurs, leaders, achievers and innovators who are under 40 years of age and have been game-changers in true sense.

The recipients of the exclusive Times 40 Under 40 recognition belong to various categories like Auto, Retail, Real Estate, Health Care, E-commerce, FMCG, Sports, Entertainment and Service Industry to name a few. To recognize these bright minds, a survey was conducted and several entities were assessed. Undoubtedly, the winners fared through an exhaustive criterion and made it to the top 40.

Divij Bajaj, an MBA and alumni of KMC College, University of Delhi, dared to transform his dreams into reality against all odds. Today, his nutraceutical start-up, Power Gummies is India’s most valued gummy company and a market leader in its segment.

On making it through the list, Divij Bajaj said, “Its all about perspective, with the right one you can take over the world and with the wrong one you’ll always remain ordinary - i am grateful to my father who taught me this at an early age"

Having spent a considerable part of his career in the lifestyle and education sectors, serial entrepreneur Divij then shifted focus to nutraceuticals and came up with this idea from a personal life experience. His brand has unique formulations backed by WHO standard clinical trials, certified by FSSAI and FDA compliant, 100% vegetarian, gluten-free, gelatin-free and crafted cruelty-free, making them safe for consumption through robust R&D while following sustainable manufacturing practices. Today Power Gummies stands leader gummy industry.

Power Gummies introduced cute-looking scientifically-backed 100% vegetarian vitamin gummies in 2018 to enable easy access to nutrition creating a more pleasant consuming experience, making health fun for all and simplified nutrition offering health & wellness solutions to meet today's lifestyle, advocating the mantra of “Health Powered by Happiness and backed by Science’ Aiming to build an alternative pill company to provide nutrition with OTC products for millennials coexisting with convenience.

Power Gummies has brought into existence a community of loyalists for the past four years touching 40,00,000+ lives, selling over 30,00,000+ gummies, building the brand legacy with their stellarly running four variants, roping in the famous Bollywood sensation, Shraddha Kapoor as the brand ambassador and new launch of blessful sleep gummies.

Him making it through the list of Times 40under40 proves what he is bringing to the table has the perfect weight and volume for the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industry as well in India. There is no stopping for him to make revolutionary changes in the health and nutrition sector as he is a go-getter who believes one shouldn’t be afraid to give up good to go for the great.