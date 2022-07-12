Breaking News
Updated on: 12 July,2022 05:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
MITCHELL USA’s Age-less range slows down the process of ageing with its hero ingredient - Sacred Lotus Seed

Power of the Sacred Lotus Seed - MITCHELL USA’s revolutionary ingredient behind its AGELESS Range

MITCHELL USA


India's masstige skincare brand, MITCHELL USA, has launched its Age-less collection. The sacred lotus seed extract is the main component that distinguishes this range from other anti-aging formulations. The brand is well-known for being cruelty-free, and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified.

 




According to Mrs. Sunita Ramnathkar, Co-Owner, MITCHELL Group USA, "At MITCHELL USA, we’re on a journey to reinstate the dignity of the sacred lotus seed and its ageless beauty secrets to where it truly belongs, in India".


 

The sacred Lotus seed includes several skin-benefiting properties along with L-isoaspartyl methyltransferase, an enzyme that repairs crushed proteins and damaged skin cells. Also, the inclusion of Bio-Repair MT complex, an extract from the sacred lotus seed, distinguishes MITCHELL's Age-Less products.

 

The lotus seed extract has an immediate moisturizing effect; hydrating the skin and reducing flaky and dry skin problems. Regular application of this product will yield noticeable improvements in the form of younger, supple skin.

 

An additional benefit of adding the sacred lotus seed extracts to the skincare regime is its ability to fight skin imperfections. It also fights skin blemishes for a uniform tone and improves the overall texture of skin. It is very beneficial to problem areas of the skin and counteracts them in a natural way.

 

MITCHELL USA is most likely India's sole anti-aging regime. The prestige brand includes an anti-aging personal care program designed specifically for Indian skin types. Its anti-aging product line works flawlessly to give dull skin, a firm lift.

 

The routine is appropriate for all skin types. All the products have undergone dermatological testing. The brand primarily focuses on ingredient-based products that allow clients to enjoy the finest in skincare. The beauty brand believes that each face has its own distinctive charm, and MITCHELL USA's comprehensive array of anti-aging products has made it possible to carefully construct the face.

 

To know more visit https://www.mitchellusa.co.in/.

 

