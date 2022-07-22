Prakash Khatri inspires mass and builds his name on the brick of social welfare works

Prakash Kumar Ranulal Khatri was born on 15th May 1981 in Himatnagar, Gujarat. He is a son to Jamnaben Ranulal Khatri and a spouse to Bhartiben Khatri. He has been a firm believer of Hinglaj Maa and Majisa Rani Bhatiyani Maa. He co-owns companies including Ranaji crop science Pvt ltd, Devkishanji Vaktaji seeds, and DVS crop science Pvt ltd.

His father saw a lot of hardship as he happened to have tried hands-on multiple businesses including selling milk, clothes, and footwear essentials amongst many others. Finally, in the year 1968, his father started the business of seeds. Their first venture “Devkishanji Vaktaji and sons” is one of the biggest dealers in seeds including 14 states in India and exports to multiple countries across the globe. Prakash is known to be an ideal family-oriented person who has huge respect for his family. He lives in a Joint family and with 6 sisters and 4 brothers. His values towards his family and his dedication to keeping the family relationship intact make him stand out from others in the industry. Prakash has always been learning from his family and continuing the legacy. Today his company prioritizes women's employment and people who need the job. He alongside his family is known to have donated 43 lakhs for food and sanitization essentials. He has also helped with 16 crores worth of injections. His followers rose by 500k on social media through unconditional support as a social worker.

He even mentioned, “I am a man of Family Values. I always search for means to be helpful to people. My dad once said that do donate in temples or mosques but before that, it is important to serve someone in need. This is the reason we believe in working with people who needs the job more than anybody else. We train them and we help them grow. I want to make sure that I help as many people in need as I can and keep my family happy. This is all I care about. I shall serve people as much as I can throughout my life.”