Prashil Rawat: A Celebrity, An Athlete And A Businessman from Uttarakhand, On His Way To Glory

Prashil Rawat

An actor, an athlete, a fitness enthusiast, and a businessman, Prashil Rawat , has played roles like Rifleman Jeet Singh in 72 hours: Martyr Who Never Died, a movie that left us in awe and feeling appalled; Sailing forward with passion, patience and the ability to adapt himself, he has all the components needed to move swiftly in the Film Industry. His father, Jaswant Singh Rawat, the founder and the chairman of the JSR Group, highly inspires him.

Influencing with a cause

Prashil Rawat wants to promote something that makes a difference and positively influences the people viewing the content. He is well aware that the media has a significant impact on the person consuming it, and anyone promoting any sort of media should take full responsibility for the same. In the present scenario, people blindly promote things without much knowledge about the consequences.

Putting Oneself In Others’ Shoes: The Fuel For Acting

For Prashil Rawat, fame is secondary. He has performed successfully in four movies, including 72 Hours: Martyr Who Never Died (Rifleman Jeet Singh) and the most awaited Mussoriie Boyz. He is playing the role of Vicky, a superstar. The experience of transferring yourself into an utterly different character makes him passionate about acting. Method acting is a form where the person has to immerse themselves in the role for at least six months. To be a method actor is a part of his long-term goals. He considers himself extremely fortunate to have his family as the most significant source of support; his brother Tarun Singh Rawat has supported his passion and talent.

Fitness Is The Élan Vital

“When you are physically fit, you are mentally fit, and then you can achieve whatever you want in life”, says Prashil Rawat. Fitness is everything to him; the advantages are endless. According to Prashil Rawat, one lives long and is active when fit, eliminating lethargy that hampers production. Being the dynamic person he is, Prashil Rawat has many active hobbies like going on hikes and going to the gym. Fitness is an integral part of his life.

‘Mussoriie Boyz’: A Tribute To Friendships

Prashil Rawat relives his childhood in ‘Mussoriie Boyz’, the actor's upcoming movie. He is playing the role of Vicky, a superstar. “The role is more closely related to my life”, says the actor. In Prashil Rawat’s point of view, platonic relationships are slowly losing their charm, and the movie is a reminder to keep the sanctity of friendships alive. Furthermore, it is an attempt to showcase the richness and beauty of Uttarakhand. It contains scenic views of Mussoorie, and the whole shooting is done in Uttarakhand itself. JSR Production House envisions making Uttarakhand the Film Capital and promoting the beauty of Uttarakhand that often gets unnoticed.

Hriday V Shetty directed the movie, the Director Of Photography was Farooque Khan, and the screenplay writer was Sonu Talwar.