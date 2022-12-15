Pratyush Sharma to share screen with these 2 actresses in his upcoming web series? The “Final Draft” actor has THIS to say

In a world of web series, Pratyush Sharma’s romantic drama “Final Draft season 1” seems to have made its place.

Despite being released on YouTube, the web series was proven no less than any other big web series on the market. Be it acting, cinematography, or the story line, Final Draft aced it all. With an enormous response of millions of views, the lead actor and producer Pratyush Sharma is all set to make his comeback with the second season of the series.

However, right after Pratyush Sharma confirmed that season 2 is officially in the making, there were reports that the lead actress of season 1, Harsha Jain is being replaced by actresses Arpita Srivastava and Sejal Kamwani, who were last seen in TVF’s “Girls Hostel season 2” and John Abraham’s “Satyameva Jayate 2”, respectively.

When Pratyush was asked about whether the reports of these actresses joining the cast is true or not, he replied to us, “Yes Arpita and Sejal are indeed joining the franchise of Final Draft in its season 2 but what roles they’ll be playing in the series is something that I cannot disclose as of now.”

Pratyush refused to comment on whether Harsha Jain will be reprising her role as Vani in the upcoming season or not.

Talking about season 1 of this romantic drama, the story of the web series revolves around Aditya(portrayed by Pratyush Sharma), a writer, who eventually falls in love with her neighbour, Vani who turned out to be a writer too. The series has a lot of twists and turns with a roller coaster of emotions which are very relatable to us as the audience. Apart from the main characters of Aditya and Vani, there are so many other interesting characters in the series as well like, Ramesh-Aditya’s flatmate, Prateeksha-Vani’s roommate, Sam-Aditya’s friend who secretly runs illegal businesses and Karan-Vani’s boyfriend (who becomes her ex-boyfriend by the end of the series.)

Apart from classic romance, the series also talks about various other aspects of our society such as breaking the stereotype that a guy always has an ulterior motive when helping out a girl who is a total stranger to him, and how it is very difficult sometimes to manage the personal and professional parts of our life in a balanced way but can be achieved with the support of a right person. Another topic, that this series has beautifully covered is the portrayal of strong, independent women who aren’t damsels in distress, waiting to be rescued, but instead, are willing to stand up and speak against what is wrong and are no less than their male counterparts in any manner, something which even many high budget Bollywood movies have failed to portray.

With the star cast of Pratyush Sharma(as Aditya), Harsha Jain(as Vani), Saksham Masih(as Sam), Moha Walavalkar(as Prateeksha), Robby Mardi(as Ramesh), Mahi Kashyap(as Sonali) and Aditya Nair(as Karan), the series consists of a total of 5 episodes, along with the guest star, Shivam Jemini, an actor who got in the news when his fan-made trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s film “Fan” went viral, and he was called upon by Shah Rukh Khan himself to work with him in the “Red chillies entertainment”.

With the success of its first season, the fans are even more excited for the second season of the series, though if the report about the lead actress Harsha being replaced comes out to be true, then it would be interesting to see how fans will react to this because, in season 1, Aditya and Vani have become a favourite couple of many fans, something which is hard to replace.