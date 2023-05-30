Premium AC Manufacturer Cruise Appoints Vaani Kapoor As Its Brand Face For Its Varioqool AC Range

Leading Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor has been appointed as the face for India's premium air conditioner brand Cruise, to launch the company’s innovative VarioQool Ultra Air conditioners.

With its best-in-class cooling capacity, anti-rust technology and 7-stage air purification technology, the new range provides customers with a superior and reliable cooling experience in extreme temperatures.

While Vaani Kapoor's on-boarding appeals to the modern consumer and their lifestyles, the Cruise brand has cemented its position as a manufacturer for heavy duty ACs since 1992 - and this new association will motivate a larger segment of buyers to opt for a cooling choice of the greatest caliber.

According to Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, "Cruise ACs perform a truly amazing job of lowering the scorching temperatures of India's summers, so I am glad to be the face of them.” She also adds, “Their new range offers a smart and efficient cooling experience to its customers, driving them to opt for a world-class cooling solution.”

"Vaani Kapoor represents the values we uphold — style, grace, and diversity — which is why we chose her to be the face of Cruise ACs. Despite playing a variety of parts, she is renowned for her audacious decisions and has a strong worldwide appeal. In the summertime heat, our cooling solutions also need to be audacious and effective even in extreme conditions, let it be homes, offices, restaurants, or large ballrooms for social get-togethers,” says Roshan Sirohia, Director at Cruise Appliances Ltd.

Additionally, Cruise Appliances was recently acknowledged at the BARC Prestigious Brand Awards Asia 2023 in Abu Dhabi as Asia's Best Consumer Electronics Brand. Its latest VarioQool Ultra and VarioQool Pro range is the latest towards its drive for continuous innovation and sustainability, and this honor reaffirms the brand’s prime positioning.

New Cruise Air Expert’s top features

The latest generation of VarioQool Ultra DUAL EEV Inverter Air Conditioners is available in 1.6-ton and 2.0-ton capacities with AI convertible performance for up to 40% energy savings and 25% faster cooling. Its AerPro filtration, which includes PM 2.5, VOC, activated charcoal, and catechin, supports the promise of breathing pure air.

Featuring a 15% larger heat exchanger combined with Cruise’s FlusoJet long airflow wing design - the new VarioQool Ultra AC’s help achieve faster cooling with reduced electricity consumption during long hours of operation. It’s patented Rust-O-Shield anti-corrosion paint technology eliminates rust on heat exchangers with reduced AC breakdowns. The AC compressor is also covered by a lifetime warranty, which is more than you receive with any other AC. Prices start at INR 37,900 and will be available at all leading appliances stores including Amazon, and Flipkart.

In 1992, Mr. Paras Sirohia and Mr. S. K. Mishra founded Cruise, a manufacturer of air conditioning systems in India, with the goal of making evaporative cooling technology accessible to the general public through high-quality, reasonably priced air conditioners that would last for years in India's extreme heat and tropical climate. Additionally, Cruise has a history of innovative accomplishments and has set the bar for air-conditioning and refrigeration products for over 30 years.