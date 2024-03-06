Presenting "Unveiling Equality": A Self-Shot Documentary by Shiven Gupta

Shiven hopes that he’ll be able to delve deeper through an empirical study that would investigate the root causes of these behaviours.

Shiven Gupta

A ban was placed on the concept of untouchability in India by Article 17 of the Indian Constitution. It states that “Untouchability is abolished and its practice in any form is forbidden. The enforcement of any disability arising out of Untouchability shall be an offence punishable in accordance with law.” Ever since its adoption on January 26, 1950, we’ve made significant progress towards challenging this social evil: reservation policies, political representation, and economic empowerment movements. Yet, the eradication of these deeply ingrained social practices take time, and manifest in behavioural differences towards the socially and economically backward, especially blue-collared workers. A Gurgaon-based teenager, Shiven Gupta, highlights this issue, raising awareness about the subtle ways in which this malady reveals itself ​​through a documentary, “Unveiling Equality.”

Shiven observes: “When I noticed that maids, housekeeping staff, security guards, and delivery boys had to use a separate service elevator in our society, I was shocked. And if it was occupied elsewhere, they were often forced to take the stairs. Aren’t they humans just like us?” He discussed this with his parents and mentor, Yashi Shukla, a global career counsellor, who encouraged him to tackle this issue through a documentary.

ADVERTISEMENT

And Shiven does just that, and more. Through his camera lens, he incites a call to action—a challenge to confront the uncomfortable truths that lie at the heart of our social fabric. In the first interview, Shiven asks his interviewee, a lady from one of the apartments in his society: “Do you think this is a right practice?” Her response was: “I think so, because I don’t feel comfortable sending my kids in the same elevator as them. Haven’t you seen all those news reports of these delivery boys and workers touching children inappropriately or even harassing women in closed spaces like elevators?” Shiven immediately counters: “Sure, but these advances also come from extremely educated people as well, right?” Through this, he highlights the extent to which these wrong perceptions about blue-collared workers have been ingrained in people’s minds.

Shiven says, “I’m not content with merely raising awareness; my documentary seeks to incite genuine empathy and understanding. It asks viewers to acknowledge their own complicity in perpetuating injustice and to actively dismantle the systems that uphold it.” Through multiple conversations like this one, he forces the viewers to step back and question their own privilege, and break the bubble that untouchability as a concept has disappeared in the country. However, these conversations don’t end at just the residents. He zooms in on the workers themselves, talking to them about how they feel about these restrictions. In one of these dialogues, a worker admits that they’re okay with these constraints. In this frame, Shiven does something extremely important: highlight the biases they’ve internalised, and our responsibility as a community to undo these stereotypes.

A tenth-grader student currently giving his board exams, Shiven hopes that he’ll be able to delve deeper through an empirical study that would investigate the root causes of these behaviours, identify specific biases within communities, assess impact on mental health, and evaluate existing initiatives in place to tackle this issue. Consequently, he aspires to develop intervention strategies, awareness campaigns, or policy changes that mitigate prejudice and promote a more inclusive environment for all.

As the credits roll on "Unveiling Equality," one thing becomes abundantly clear: the journey towards justice is far from over. But with voices like Shiven’s leading the way, the path forward is illuminated by the promise of a brighter future.