Press Release: ISO Certification Announcement

ART Housing Finance (India) Limited is Now ISO Certified too!

ART Housing Finance (India) Limited (hereafter, AHFL) a Housing Finance Company registered with National Housing Bank. The Company is head-quartered at Gurugram with presence in 6 states across 26 branches. The Company is operating in the affordable housing finance segment for last 9 years and has served more than 10,000 satisfied customers so far.

AHFL is enthralled to announce that it has achieved both ISO Certifications for its systems and processes under ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013. These certifications have been issued by the International Standards Organization (ISO), which depicts that AHFL has undergone a stringent evaluation process by a third-party assessor of its quality management and service management systems.

ISO is one of the most rigorous and well-regarded standards in the world. AHFL was audited by BSI and was presented with the certifications in May 2022.

Gaining ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 reinforces AHFL’s relentless focus on creating industry-leading products and services, measured against global benchmarks of industry excellence and following of best industrial process and practices.

ISO 9001:2015 certification proves ART has demonstrated the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet applicable statuary and regulatory requirements. The certification aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of a quality management system, including processes for improvement.

Further, ISO 27001:2013 is also one of the most widely recognized and internationally accepted information security standards. It identifies requirements for a comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS) and defines how AHFL manages and handle information in a secure manner, including appropriate security controls.

Mr Vipin Jain, MD & CEO has congratulated entire workforce at AHFL and quoted:

We are dedicated to constant improvement and development for achieving and maintaining ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 accreditations. I would like to thank all ARTisians for their continuous commitment in making AHFL eligible for such recognition by acclaimed external bodies. This has only been possible with determination and strong support of every team member across the Company. I strongly believe that we will achieve many more milestones together towards the common goal of growth of the Company with the support of our team of passionate professionals.

ART HOUSING FINANCE (INDIA) LIMITED | CIN: U65999DL2013PLC255432