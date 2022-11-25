×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Maharashtra govt asks BMC chief to draw ward boundaries
Mumbai: Long process to woo shopkeepers along Malad bridge commences
After Centre suggests third measles shot, BMC asks: when?
Clue that led to Aftab Poonawala’s arrest: Web search history
Mumbai: BMC again calls for bids to concretise 400 km of roads

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Brand Media News > Press Release POWERGRID

Press Release-POWERGRID

Updated on: 25 November,2022 11:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Press Release

Press Release-POWERGRID

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Manohar Lal has inaugurated CSR projects of POWERGRID


Inauguration of POWERGRID, Northern Region-I CSR Projects by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Haryana.


Hon’ble Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Manohar Lal has inaugurated recently completed prestigious CSR projects of POWERGRID in the Haryana state amounting to Rs 21.69  Crores at a function organized by Gurugram Administration on 21 Nov 2022.



Shri A. K. Mishra, Executive Director, Northern Region -I briefed the various major initiatives taken by POWERGRID in the state.


On the occasion, State Govt officials highly appreciated the CSR initiatives of POWERGRID in providing Neonatal Ventilators & ABG Machines (Hematology Analyzer) equipment to the Government Hospitals in Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal and Nuh (Mewat) and also empowering the Education department through installation of 810 Smart Classrooms in 405 Govt Schools spread over 22 Districts of Haryana.

Issued by:

Ms. Neelam Yadav

Manager (PR)

POWERGRID,Northern Region-I

 Follow us on twitter : @ pgcilindia

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK