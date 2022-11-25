Press Release-POWERGRID

Press Release

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Manohar Lal has inaugurated CSR projects of POWERGRID

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Manohar Lal has inaugurated recently completed prestigious CSR projects of POWERGRID in the Haryana state amounting to Rs 21.69 Crores at a function organized by Gurugram Administration on 21 Nov 2022.

Shri A. K. Mishra, Executive Director, Northern Region -I briefed the various major initiatives taken by POWERGRID in the state.

On the occasion, State Govt officials highly appreciated the CSR initiatives of POWERGRID in providing Neonatal Ventilators & ABG Machines (Hematology Analyzer) equipment to the Government Hospitals in Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal and Nuh (Mewat) and also empowering the Education department through installation of 810 Smart Classrooms in 405 Govt Schools spread over 22 Districts of Haryana.

