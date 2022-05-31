Prime Minister and NITI Aayog have appreciated the Chhattigarh’s progress in the education field

About 200 closed schools of Bijapur and Sukma, now reopened on the special initiative of Chhattisgarh government

In the last three years despite the corona epidemic, significant progress has been made in the field of education in Chhattisgarh. Prime Minister Mr.Narendra Modi has praised Mr.Virendra Bhagat, a teacher in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh in his radio talk "Mann Ki Baat". From time to time, NITI Aayog has also appreciated the excellent work being done in the education field in Sukma, Dantewada, and Jashpur districts. In Bijapur and Sukma districts, about 200 schools that were forcefully closed by the Maoists, have been reopened with the special initiative of the state government. More than 25 lakh students and more than 2 lakh teachers are registered on Chhattisgarh's online education portal “Padhai Tuhar Duar” to ensure uninterrupted education.

It is worth mentioning that many educationists have raised objections to the report of the National Achievement Survey of School Education that has been recently released by the Department of School Education of the Government of India. The objection has been raised to the ‘timing’ of the survey, which was conducted when mostly all schools were closed for more than two years due to the Corona pandemic.

Another objection has been raised to the ‘method’ of taking the survey, the OMR sheets were used to evaluate children’s progress and learning competencies. It is very difficult for third and fifth-class children to fill these OMR sheets which in turn has hampered the outcome of the assessment result and with these results, it is not possible to correctly evaluate children’s progress and learning competencies. It appears that the survey has been conducted not to evaluate children’s progress and learning competencies, but to evaluate the OMR filling skill of children.

Some of the figures in this survey are quite misleading. For example- Chhattisgarh has got 301 marks against the national average of 323 in Language for class III, while the national capital New Delhi has also got only 302 marks. Similarly, Chhattisgarh has got 283 marks and Delhi only 282 marks in Mathematics as compared to the national average of 306. The achievement of the capital Delhi being so much less than the national average raises a question mark on the credibility of the survey itself. Similarly, there is a huge difference between the figures of NAS and UDISE. For example, according to the NAS, only 51 percent of the schools in Chhattisgarh have a library, while according to UDISE, 96.98 percent of the schools have a library. The “Swami Atmanand Utkrisht Vidyalaya” scheme of Chhattisgarh has received praise everywhere. This survey of the Central Government that has been done at the wrong time, appears to be a survey full of false data.