“Prime Tech Honors” Indian Entrepreneurship Award and Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar were awarded to Mr. Deepak Barge for his Ceasless Contribution to Business World

Deepak Barge, an Indian entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in the technology sector, has been awarded the prestigious “Prime Tech Honors” Indian Entrepreneurship Award and Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar for his contributions to the business world. With executive positions at Fortune 500 companies such as Salesforce, Sumo Logic, Slack, and Chargebee, Barge has a track record of successfully integrating technology with organizational goals.

Aside from his work in the tech industry, Mr. Barge is also a successful angel investor with a portfolio of over 15 firms, five of which have successfully exited to date. One of his successful ventures is Coffee & More, a brand that has made its bold mark in the F&B industry with perfectly roasted beans brewing and dishes coming from around the globe. Mr. Barge is also the managing director at Blackhat Syndicus, a leading business that offers direction and assistance to companies wishing to grow and prosper on a worldwide basis.

With the expertise and diligence of Barge and his team, Blackhat Syndicus has successfully addressed a plethora of challenges and obstacles that these organizations have encountered. As part of his continued efforts to advance environmental awareness and sustainability, Mr. Barge has launched a significant project to establish an environmentally friendly cricket league under his cutting-edge sports enterprise, Super Galaxy Sports. This extravagant league will leave audiences on the edge of their seats as it will feature groundbreaking celebrities from not only Bollywood but Hollywood too! This Earth-care league with multiple exciting matches will bring a wave of thrilling experiences for all the cricket fans of our country and worldwide.

Indian Entrepreneurship Awards 2023 and the Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar 2023 were graced by Maninderjeet Singh, Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha -Tourism Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Shailesh GhediaPresident Professional Cell, BJP Maharashtra, our beloved Usha Mangeshkar and Raj K Purohit (ex-minister Maharashtra state). Coffee & More’s new step towards innovation was witnessed by such gems of the country.

The attendee list was star-studded with Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways of India, Shri Suresh Prabhu, Former Minister of Railways of IndiaShri Ramdas Athawle, Minister of State & Social Justice and Empowerment of India, Shri Rahul Narvekar, Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Shri Deepak Kesarkar, Minister of Marathi Language of India, Shri Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council, Smt Supriya Sule, Member of Loksabha, Major GD Bakshi, Retired India Army Officer, Smt Abha Singh, Indian Activist & Advocate, Shri Yogesh Pratap Singh, Former Police Officer, Shri Mahesh Palkar, Education Officer, Smt Ashwini Bhide, IAS Officer, Smt Amrita Phadnavis, Indian Television & Wife Deputy CM of Maharashtra but these personalities couldn’t attend the functions.

Nevertheless, their blessings and good wishes were with all the awardees. Mr. Barge's contributions to the business world have not gone unnoticed, and his latest awards, the Indian Entrepreneurship Award and Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar, are a testament to his dedication and commitment to making a positive impact in the industry. Congratulations to Deepak Barge on this incredible achievement, and we look forward to seeing what he has in store for the future.