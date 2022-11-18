Primetech Gravures India Provides Highest Quality Sustainable Gravure Printing Solutions Globally

Primetech Gravures India Private Limited, the leading gravure printing rotogravure cylinders manufacturer in India, focuses on the highest quality gravure printing solutions, color management service, highest packaging standards, and exceptional packaging after-sales service.

The company specializes in sustainable production practices and thorough recycling processes. It strives to exceed its customers’ expectations by prioritizing high-quality metal and machines used to construct customized gravure cylinders.

Noida, Dubai-based gravure cylinder manufacturer Primetech Gravures India Private Limited is committed to providing first-class products with peak performance. The company produces both shafted and hollow cylinders as well as handles repairs. Post inspection, it prepares a wide range of ink formulations in its color management lab to deliver print-proof results. Primetech Gravures also exports its products worldwide, where the company has garnered acclaim as one of the best gravure cylinder manufacturers.

With a mission to maintain customer satisfaction and go beyond the line to provide perfection to its customers, Primetech Gravures excels as the leading gravure printing solutions company in Noida and Dubai. To keep its position and the people associated with the company intact, Primetech aims to provide custom-tailored shipments, the highest packaging standards for safe delivery, and a high tech educated sales team to direct its buyers toward cost-effective solutions.

Primetech Gravures is the trusted choice of thousands of customers in India and abroad. The company's cylinders represent the wheels of revolution that have undergone multiple technological changes to ensure that its customers never lag. To meet the needs of different clients, Dubai-based Primetech’s automated machines have been intricately designed to be tailored easily to meet its client's needs.

The impressive sustainability practices maintained at Primetech Gravures are something that any similar corporation could model from. In a world where a few companies commit to environmental goals, the team at Primetech Gravures deserves applause for practices like recycling factory waste, establishing wastewater treatment plants, on-site disposal of chemicals, etc.

“Through Primetech’s high-quality services, it envisions revolutionizing print and packaging industries. A new stage of opportunities and development will be opened through our international presence," shares the Director of Primetech Gravures India Private Limited, Mr. Dhiraj Singh.

Mr. Dhiraj Singh, the Director of Primetech Gravures, is the main mastermind behind the success of this Noida, Dubai-based corporation. The acclaimed IT Professional, Mr. Dhiraj, has over 12 years of knowledge in the printing and packaging industries. Throughout his career, he has served multiple ventures at higher levels and made significant contributions to every organization where he has worked. Currently, he is operating critical roles in two other companies named, LUNO IT Infrastructure, Dubai, and Viable Automation, Noida-India, as the CEO.

A true innovator, Dhiraj knows how to turn every situation into a learning experience through his patience and wisdom. With his optimistic approach, he is committed to bringing Primetech Gravures into the mainstream print and packaging industry.

As a dedicated entrepreneur and social worker, he aspires to make Primetech one of the largest global producers of gravure cylinders under his leadership.