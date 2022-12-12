Priti Sinha: Self-made Optimistic Model and Banker professional

PRITI SINHA is a self-made woman of her words, not every girl from the heart of hinterlands can go to Mumbai to pursue her dream and succeeded in her life with all her dedication and focus for her goals - weather it is her work life, personal life or yes- modelling and glamour life.

She knows how to make work life balance, being a well-established banker, model, Influencer and a writer in India's financial capital, fashion Power house and city of dream that's Amchi Mumbai. This shows us that with curiosity, Integrity and surrounding yourself with people who pull you up instead of putting you down you can emerge a real winner. Her life from Jharkhand to Mumbai has been a page turner like a real hero story and at times talking to her you wonder how she is victorious all her heart and mind in this cutthroat world.

She has been a pillar of family in pandemic, being unstoppable she is has made her mind nothing can stops her from growing, being a strong woman she well balances her life , her family, her banking profession, her children and her soul love for fashion and modelling.

Glamour was always in mind ever since her childhood, she entered the industry at the teenage with Zee Pantene Teen Queen. Her dream for walking on ramp turned to be reality soon after she qualified Mrs. India Pride of Nation 2021. Later she never turned back. She worked for prestigious branded magazines - LIFESTYLE, Perfect Woman Fashion & Lifestyle magazine, Ganap Fashion magazine (U.S.), Fashion Fair Magazine, The Pride Of India Magazine, City Buzz - City First, Grihlaxmi e Magazine Cover Page, La Fiesta Magazine - Cover Page - Model etc. and many more awards.

My pencil dot com magazine, Diva Planet Magazine, Awards- Rajiv Gandhi Icon Award 2022, Bhartiya Nari Ratan Award, magic book of records-beauty and glamour queen award, Glantor X - Best Rising Star Award, navya nari samman award and many more...

Apart from being a model, she is also a social activist with her tons philanthropy activities serving the society, This way Priti Sinha have done milestone in a very short span of time. She does collaboration work with brands - LLUVIA TEA. She is freelancer model and a banker. She is open for collaboration with many brands and soon with wider opportunities she will set the fire in collaboration to Indian and International campaigns....

Ready to take off for Fashion Journey with Big Hit Entertainment