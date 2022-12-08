Priyanka Chandel hailed as the fashion queen, Here’s why

Priyanka Chandel who has been a part of popular shows like MERI Aashiqui tumse hi and splitsvilla is indeed a true blue fashion icon. And these pictures of the actress prove why.

Priyanka Chandel who has been a part of popular television shows like Meri aashiquitumse hi and Splitsvilla has also been ruling the world of social media for quite some time now. The actress has a strong social media presence and is often seen serving looks that leave her fans hailing her as a true blue fashion icon.

Well, we bring to you 3 looks of the actress that proves her versatility in the world of fashion.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClqTWufyanb/

This picture was recently shared by Priyanka on her Instagram handle and well, it is giving us major winter fashion goals. Right from her classic black beret to her latex top layered with a black coat, Priyanka is indeed defining winter fashion for us here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdas6kVvlCZ

Let us all agree sequins yell fashion and party. And this outfit of the gorgeous Priyanka is wanting us to get out of her comfort zone, dress up and ace our bling game.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkK-kCzyzoZ

Co ord sets have been in the fashion game for quite some time now, and well, they are here to stay. This green checkered Co ord set worn by Priyanka speaks volumes about her fashion game.

Haven’t These pictures told us already that Priyanka is not just a wonderful actress but her fashion game is also so on point, that she indeed is the fashion queen we all hail.