Producer and actor Mohit Sharma is keen to bring unconventional stories to the OTT space

While a few people watch films just for entertainment, there are a few individuals who consider other aspects like the storyline, performances and key takeaways while watching a film.

Mohit Sharma, an entrepreneur and advocate by profession has been a movie buff all his life. His love for cinema has seen him get into the shoes of an actor and producer. Hailing from Chhoti Sadri, Udaipur, the creative professional is working on his maiden project.



As per the sources, it was revealed that Mohit is keen on producing a film throwing light on the issue of child labour. Intending to offer a strong message through cinema, Mohit Sharma is exploring and working towards bringing unheard stories on celluloid. The producer chose the path of entrepreneurship at 17, and he also runs an event company which has partnered with well-known celebrities from the TV and film industry.



By profession, Mohit Sharma has been a lawyer at the Jodhpur High Court. In his successful law career, he has fought for and against several issues faced by people. “I would like to highlight such issues which the audiences are not aware of. It fascinates me to tell stories about many issues faced by common people which get unnoticed. After all, cinema is a medium to convey power-packed stories”, said Mohit.



Coming from a middle-class family, Sharma wants to make a film that the audience can resonate with. For the same, his debut project is said to revolve around the issue of child labour. He says, “People living in the urban areas are clueless about the struggles faced by the people in rural areas. I hope that cinema will bridge the gap of bringing unconventional stories reaching a wider audience.”



Besides this, Mohit has led many initiatives across Rajasthan. The recent and most significant was during the COVID-19 pandemic when his team members were the frontline runners throughout the pandemic. Right from distributing food and other essential commodities to arranging oxygen beds, Sharma ensured to help all those in need.



Even today, he continues to juggle between different works. To make his work reach a wider audience, the producer is looking forward to utilising the social media space. More so, Sharma wants to go the other way around and make films exclusively for the OTT space. “Films and shows releasing in the digital space can reach a maximum audience as anyone can consume sitting in any part of the world”, concluded Mohit.