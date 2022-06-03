Breaking News
Producer Gaurang Doshi clarifies that Swae Lee was not a confirmed artist

Updated on: 03 June,2022 04:40 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia |

Producer Gaurang Doshi clarifies that Swae Lee was not a confirmed artist, while confirming Sidhu Moose Wala & Rick Ross as confirmed artists "We were in talks but Swae Lee was not confirmed"

Producer Gaurang Doshi


Producer Gaurang Doshi was collaborating with Sidhu Moose Wala for a special song and music video which would feature the Punjabi rapper with American rapper Rick Ross. It  was a song for the web series called 7th Sense, their first collaboration. However as per media reports which claim that Swae Lee was a part of the collaboration, Gaurang says otherwise "No, he wasn't a part of the song. However we were in touch with his team and The Black Stallion. We wanted to bring him on board in order to make the song bigger & better but nothing was confirmed. With Rick Ross we have already shot his portion"

Talking about Sidhu's death, Doshi reveals "One day we were sitting for two and half hours but Sidhu was not in the right frame of mind. He was under pressure for sure, he was pacing back and forth continuously on calls. He was tense. He was extremely excited about working with Rick Ross. If you reach out to Hollywood rappers, it’s usually their wish whether they want to collaborate with an artist or not" adds Gaurang

When asked about his last memory working with Sidhu, he said " During the last recording with us, Sidhu heard the song and he freaked out. He wanted to make it better and he said, 'Let me write something else over the night and come back tomorrow'. But the next day he left for India. He was here in Dubai with us. It is very unfortunate that we couldn't record the song with him"





