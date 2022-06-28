Producer Manju Bharti bagged Iconic Bollywood producer award at International Icon Awards 2022 ceremony in Dubai

Manju Bharti is a Bollywood well know producer, She is best recognized for her film like Pyar Mein Thoda Twist, Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyar Ke and Kaash Tum Hote. She bagged Bollywood Iconic Producer Award at Midday International Icon Award for her contribution in the field of Bollywood. The star stubbed night held at the InterContinental Hotel at festival city in Dubai.



Producer Manju Bharti, "I am extremely happy, humbled and honored to have received the "Midday International Icon Producer. Awards like these make it worthwhile for us and its inspires me to do more. I dedicate this award to all my team members".





Manju Bharti is a Founder & CEO of Vivek Films Production House, a leading film production company from Mumbai. Manju is making strong content and giving good message to sociaty. Manju Bharti walked the red carpet along with her husband Actor Mukesh J Bhart.





The two days awards ceremony organised by Mid-Day, honoured cinema stalwarts for their remarkable achievements at the Mid Day International Icon Awards ceremony in Dubai.



Bollywood actresses Vaani Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Isha Kopikar, Pooja Chopra, Esha Gupta, Niharika Raizada, and Rakhi Sawant were honored. Actors Vivek Oberoi and Amrita Fadnavis had a special guest on occasion.



