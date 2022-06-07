Producer Nickky bhagnani of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani films spotted in abu dhabi as he walked the green carpet of 2022 IIFA

The creme de la creme of Bollywood put their most fashionable foot forward for the beginning of the IIFA Awards.

Nickky bhagnani

Ahead of the ceremony, a green carpet was held in Abu Dhabi (where the awards are taking place). Nikky bhagnani was among the early guests on the green carpet Celebrities like Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, and Nora Fatehi had perform on Friday during the IIFA Rocks segment.

Actors Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday had also perform at the main event. Actor Vicky Kaushal-led period piece Sardar Udham emerged as the top winner at the IIFA Rocks 2022 ceremony with three awards in the technical categories,including cinematography and editing.

Musicians Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar, Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Asees Kaur and Ash King enthralled the crowd at The Etihad Arena, which has a capacity of 18,000. The evening saw several Bollywood stars in attendance like Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday among others. The main awards evening held on Saturday with Salman, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul as hosts.