Breaking News
Mumbai: 68-year-old man beaten to death over parking row
Mumbai: BMC pool opened on April 1 in Malad is drunken dip party venue
Mumbai: 51 per cent of road deaths in eight years put down to pedestrians reveals survey
Six out of 42 of the safest drivers across India are from Maharashtra
Worms in drinking water: Senior MBVV cops order action
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Producer Raju Bharati used to distribute newspapers now his Hindi film Bera Ek Aghori is releasing on April 28th 2023

Producer Raju Bharati used to distribute newspapers, now his Hindi film "Bera Ek Aghori" is releasing on April 28th 2023

Updated on: 24 April,2023 05:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

It is said that luck favors the hardworker, the latest example is producer Raju Bharati whose Hindi film "Bera Ek Aghori" is all set to hit the theaters on 28th April.

Producer Raju Bharati used to distribute newspapers, now his Hindi film

Producer Raju Bharati


Raju Bharati's life journey is an inspiration for others as well. Once upon a time he used to distribute newspapers and struggled, today he has become a film producer and his news, his pictures are published in newspapers, magazines and news portals. Talking about his amazing journey, Raju Bharati says, "For me, this life journey has been full of learning, struggle and many twists and turns. The person who started his career as a paper deliveryman and has become a producer of Bollywood films Which is about to release in theaters next week, what could be a happier moment than this.


Let us tell you that Dhiraal Entertainment Presents Hindi film "Bera-Ek Aghori" is produced by Raju Bharati, lead actors Prem Dhiraal, Shakti Veer Dhiraal and actress Prajakta Shinde. Producer of the film, Raju Bharati says that this film is the first effort of all of us. The theme of the film and its story is unique. The trailer and songs of the film are getting good response from the audience.



In the end truth wins, this is the important message of the film. This Hindi movie starred Shakti Veer Dhiraal and Prem Dhiraal in lead roles. The songs of the film are sung by Nakkash Aziz, Shahid Mallya and Vaishali.


It is worth mentioning that "Bera Ek Aghori" is a horror film which has a whole lot of entertainment. Along with romance, thrill, suspense, the film also has excellent music. The presentation of Bera an Aghori is unique. The film also has a lot of animation and VFX. The producer-director hopes that the audience will definitely like the film.

The film's writer is Shakti Veer Dhiraal, director Prem Dhiraal, music director Prem Shakti, cameraman Roshan Khadgi. The film is being released worldwide by Audio Lab Media Corporation.

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK