Producer Ramesh Parmar Of Film "Shashank" Is Making A Comedy Film

Updated on: 23 December,2023 04:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
brandmedia@mid-day.com

Producer Ramesh Parmar was address to the media at the launch of his Parmar Production House.

Producer Ramesh Parmar Of Film


Ramesh Parmar, producer of the film "Shashank", starring Arya Babbar and Ravi Sudha Choudhary, said in a press conference in Mumbai that the film Shashank is not a biopic of Sushant Singh Rajput. The story of the film revolves around the life and career journey of Shashank, a Bollywood superstar"



Producer Ramesh Parmar was address to the media at the launch of his Parmar Production House. Musician Dilip Sen, comedian Sunil Pal and actress Redheemaa Gupta were also present as guests on this occasion. All the guests here gave many good wishes to Ramesh Parmar and his production house.


Producer Ramesh Parmar said that he was a co-producer in the film Shashank but now in future he is producing many projects alone A comedy film is going to start soon under his banner Parmar Production House, work on the script of which is going on floor soon.

