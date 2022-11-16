Producer Sanjana Parmar’s multifaceted persona has opened various avenues in her career trajectory

We, as humans are ceaselessly taught to be conformists and to be cautious of what we are doing. 'Adhere to one goal, multiple plans will dwindle your focus and destroy your future.'

How many of you have heard these kinds of words? Probably plurality! Yet, there are individuals like Sanjana Parmar who stoutly bridge the gap between them and their success by being a jack of all trades!



The name is particularly cherished in the entertainment industry, but this lady boss wears multiple hats. Sanjana Parmar started her career in the corporate world by stepping into the shoes of a digital marketer. She was great at her work and handled her chores adroitly. She has been a digital brand manager for several who's who of Bollywood.



Coming from a corporate background that gave her a humdrum yet secure life, she took a leap of faith and ventured into the entertainment industry. Sanjana Parmar is the epitome of what they say—to achieve something, you need to dream big.



It was during the lockdown that the much-talked-about web series Suraj aur Saanjh shed light on Sanjana's producer aspect. Thus she marked her debut by doing laudable work. At such a young age, she has barged through all the blockades and established herself as a woman of substance!



Currently, she has clubbed her two passions, viz., being a producer and a digital marketer. Sanjana Parmar, along with brother Mohit Parmar, founded and oversees House of Joy Productions, which has delighted moviegoers with stupefying work. She also directs the sister company, House of Joy Marketing. And needless to say, she has taken up all these professions with absolute dedication.



Sanjana Parmar has proven that she can be not only a successful entrepreneur but also a producer and digital marketer. When she talks about her life journey, you can see how she believes in hard work, patience, humility, and admiration. Her journey from a digital band manager to a producer reflects her tenacity.



She has also produced short films like Raja Beta, Online Girlfriend, 2 Square, Surprise, and more. Sanjana has multiple projects saved in her kitty and will reveal them one after the other. These upcoming works include three feature films in genres like rom-com and thriller, multiple short films, a music video, and a web show. Sanjana Parmar seems to be diversifying her work profile with different types of projects. We wish her all the best and hope that she keeps meeting success in her life.