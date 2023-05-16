Producer Vijayashanti’s New Show Ammaku Premato..Kammani Vanta’s First Episode Is Out.

Vijayashanti, a top entertainment producer, has designed this cookery show based on the mother-son and mother-daughter bonds.

The crazy growth levels and the massive momentum a few industries today have created can be attributed to a myriad of factors. A few say it is because of the constant adoption of top technological developments and trends across industries, while some others say that it is due to the relentless passion, drive, commitment and efforts of a few professionals who never leave a stone unturned in turning their visions into reality. To do that in the world of media and entertainment has never been a cakewalk for anyone, but there have been certain professionals, especially women, who have done that and how, eventually astounding people worldwide. We couldn’t help but notice how producer V.S Vijayashanti Tadiparthi too, did precisely that by designing a show called “Ammaku Prematho..Kammani Vanta.”

Now her show’s first episode is out. It is a special episode celebrating Mother's Day in Ammaku Prematho..Kammani Vanta cooking show airing on NTV Entertainment YouTube channel, which was graced by popular actress Madhavi latha along with her mother Devi. On this occasion, they prepared Pesarappu Payasam, which is her favorite.

The program impresses the audiences on YouTube as the foundation of the show is to show the solid foundation and bonds of family like mother-son and mother-daughter, focusing on family values, besides introducing delicious dishes. NTV Channel has its digital platform in the form of NTV Entertainment. Vijayashanti wanted to design a show to reach all generations and connect deeply with parents and children. This made her design a cookery show for digital media, all about family bonds.

Vijaya Shanti ( @vmedia44 ), who also is a close relative of yester year’s well-known actress Urvashi Sharada is excited as the first episode of the show saw popular actress Madhavi latha with her beloved mother. It is interesting how this incredible lady has been working in the entertainment realm for the last ten years. Previously, Sundari Subbarao in Vijayashanti ETV Plus @home in this TV hobby, Mazare Celebrity Cookery Show, Sarada Samaam, Only Non-Veg, Lunch Box, I New Pattuko Pattuko Pattu cheera, Maha News, Ola Lucky Women, as programs and game shows were done successfully.

The first episode was impressive with the actress recalling her love and attachment for her mother, calling her both her strength and her weakness. Her mother too shared how Madhavi latha has remained a confident individual since childhood. Both shared their love for each other with the audience, which felt heart-warming. Madhavilatha went ahead in sharing her opinions on politics and movies. Since she was a good speaker, from her childhood days, she wanted to do public service, she shared. While Tenali Double Horse Meenapagullu presents a delicious cooking program to Ammaku Premato..Kammani Vanta, V.S. Vijayashanti Tadiparthi is producing under Visions Production Company.