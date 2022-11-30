Prof. (Dr.) Gurbir Singh Khera, awarded the Brands Impact Education Excellence Award 2022 by Actress Ameesha Patel

Prof. (Dr.) Gurbir Singh Khera, Associate Professor at KR Mangalam University has been awarded the Education Excellence Award 2022 for Most Innovative Business School Educator, presented by Actress Ameesha Patel.

Organised by one of the leading branding companies, Brands Impact, Education Excellence Awards were initiated with an agenda to recognise and acknowledge the real doers of the education sector and provide them with a platform to come into the limelight they deserve. Education Excellence Awards are an earnest effort to highlight the contributions of schools, colleges & educational institutions & individuals towards strengthening the Nation’s literacy infrastructure.

Dr. Gurbir Singh Khera, a strong believer of empowering learners through right education, is an Accredited Management Teacher (Finance), Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA-ICFAI), and a finance faculty to US and UK accredited business courses. He has worked as a Founder-Core Faculty at Amity Business School and has also been on the panels of esteemed B-Schools, Media schools and film schools which require finance skills and management orientation. He has always been passionate about teaching and soon after starting teaching B-School Students, he got certified in Strategic Thinking and Leadership for Growth in March 2017 from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, USA.

The Education Excellence Awards being a step towards showing gratitude to those who have immensely contributed in the Indian education system, Dr. Gurbir Singh Khera, who has more than two decades of qualitative teaching and management experience, has been EX-HOD Finance at Asian Business School, Noida and Programme-Chair finance at reputed accredited Western International University.

Being a lifelong learner himself, he is currently also undergoing a 10 Months Programme at IIM-Kozhikode on weekends on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Business Excellence (AIMLBE) for Senior Level Executives and has been learning Spanish from Instituto Cervantes, New Delhi while conducting workshops on accounting, finance, business economics and business law himself. He is also a corporate trainer who takes his work very seriously and has been invited for various National and International seminars.

Education being the back bone of an economy and Indian Education System being one of the oldest education systems in the world, the motive behind conceptualizing the awards is to contribute towards the promotion of quality education within the country and to empower the students to make more informed decisions. The winners are selected through a refined process, wherein the best performers in the sector are identified and a critical evaluation is conducted based on consumer surveys and opinion polls, both online and offline.

Also having been awarded the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Best Teacher Award 2022 for Finance on the eve of International Teacher’s Day by CPAC registered with Niti Ayog, Dr. Gurbir Singh Khera, who is passionate about everything he takes up and strives to achieve excellence at it, is deserving of every accolade that has come his way.

The Education Excellence Awards 2022, a celebration of achievements, hard work, and selfless services in the education system were held on 6th November 2022 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Pashchim Vihar and were a huge success.