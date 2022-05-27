Programmes being implemented only in Telangana

- Rytu Bandhu- investment support.
- Farmer insurance-Rytu Beema
- Cancellation of water cess
- Farmer Bond Committees
- Online crop auditing
- 24 hours free electricity to farmers' pump sets
- Reservations for women in Market Committees
- One cluster for every 5,000 acres - Agricultural Extension Officer
- Construction of farmer platforms
- Free sorting of plain names
- Comprehensive cleansing of land records
- Accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh for journalists, home guards, construction workers and drivers
- Assistance to Kalyana Lakshmi / Shadi Mubarak - 1,00,116
- Mission Bhagiratha - Pure fresh water for every home
- Construction of MLA Offices
- Allowance for single women
- Allowance for beedi workers
- Teaching allowance to victims
- Allowance for Imam and Maujam
- Government jobs for artists
- Fine rice for students
- Special Progress Fund for SCs and STs
- Nomadic Veterinary Clinics
- Abolition of transport tax on autos and agricultural tractors
- Pollution Allowance for Traffic Police - 30%
- Risk Allowance for Security Wing Police- 30%
- Parampada Vehicles (Mortuary Vehicles)
- TS iPass - Permitted within 15 days
- Gudumba eradication - Rehabilitation for manufacturers
- Closure of playing card clubs - gambling game
- She Teams - Safety for Women
- Police Command and Control Centre
- GO No. 58 .. Free registration for the poor
- KCR Kits
- Dalitbandhu