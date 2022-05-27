Breaking News
Programmes being implemented only in Telangana

27 May,2022
Programmes being implemented only in Telangana


  • Rytu Bandhu- investment support.
  • Farmer insurance-Rytu Beema
  • Cancellation of water cess
  • Farmer Bond Committees
  • Online crop auditing
  • 24 hours free electricity to farmers' pump sets
  • Reservations for women in Market Committees
  • One cluster for every 5,000 acres - Agricultural Extension Officer
  • Construction of farmer platforms
  • Free sorting of plain names
  • Comprehensive cleansing of land records
  • Accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh for journalists, home guards, construction workers and drivers
  • Assistance to Kalyana Lakshmi / Shadi Mubarak - 1,00,116
  • Mission Bhagiratha - Pure fresh water for every home
  • Construction of MLA Offices
  • Allowance for single women
  • Allowance for beedi workers
  • Teaching allowance to victims
  • Allowance for Imam and Maujam
  • Government jobs for artists
  • Fine rice for students
  • Special Progress Fund for SCs and STs
  • Nomadic Veterinary Clinics
  • Abolition of transport tax on autos and agricultural tractors
  • Pollution Allowance for Traffic Police - 30%
  • Risk Allowance for Security Wing Police- 30%
  • Parampada Vehicles (Mortuary Vehicles)
  • TS iPass - Permitted within 15 days
  • Gudumba eradication - Rehabilitation for manufacturers
  • Closure of playing card clubs - gambling game
  • She Teams - Safety for Women
  • Police Command and Control Centre
  • GO No. 58 .. Free registration for the poor
  • KCR Kits
  • Dalitbandhu





