Projects That Can Provide Significant Gains for September of 2023: Conflux, NEO and Tradecurve Markets

Learn about the future of the Conflux, NEO and Tradecurve Markets projects and see how far they can climb in value.

Conflux (CFX) can see a bullish run, especially after the launch of the highly-anticipated network upgrade. NEO (NEO) can go above the $10 price range as analysts project a bullish rally. Moreover, Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) is set to dominate the charts with a 4,000% increase, as the team projects to raise $20 million by the end of the presale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary

Conflux analysts estimate a climb to $0.23

NEO analyst project that the crypto can reach $10.67

Tradecurve Markets to spike 4,000% at launch

>>Register For The Tradecurve Markets Presale<<

Conflux (CFX) Price Prediction

The Conflux (CFX) fall over the previous month has raised some speculation among industry circles. Moreover, the general crypto market during August led to Conflux dipping to the $0.15 level, and since then, it has been dwindling in terms of value.

Since the start of September, however, the Conflux price has recorded a few rallies. However, it dropped to $0.12. In addition, the Conflux crypto is set to rally soon, as its network will undergo a significant hard fork upgrade on September 7.

Binance also announced backing for the upgrade and aimed to manage all technical aspects for users holding CFX in their accounts. Based on the Conflux price prediction, it can reach $0.23 by the end of the year.

>>Register For The Tradecurve Markets Presale<<

NEO (NEO) Future Outlook

Then there's the NEO (NEO) crypto, which has been decreasing in value since February and is approaching a long-term horizontal support level at $8.01. Additionally, the weekly timeframe readings are leaning in a bearish direction, and the daily time frame suggests that the NEO price can undergo a bullish trend reversal.

Failure to break from the NEO crypto descending parallel will lead to the continuation of the decrease towards $6.30, however. Based on the NEO price prediction, it can reach $10.67 by the end of the year.

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) To Surge 4,000%

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) is an upcoming hybrid exchange that will put together the best elements found in both CEXs and DEXs.

In addition, the project will offer users benefits like protection against negative balance, a VIP account system, high leverage starting at 500:1, and a Trading Academy. One of the most significant features is the AI-driven trading bots, which analyze market trends and can automatically execute trades.

During the current presale stage, TCRV trades at $0.025. However, during the next stage, it can spike by 20% to $0.03. With this momentum in mind, analysts project that at launch, the altcoin can reach a surge of 4,000%.

Why Tradecurve Markets Can Raise $20 Million During the Presale

Tradecurve Markets' presale has already raised $4.5 million. Moreover, over 18,000 users have signed up to use it, even before the launch.

The team has announced that they will implement Proof of Reserves (PoR) and will begin Beta Development on a Trading App for iOS and Android. With all of this in mind, the crypto will also get listed on Tier-1 exchanges and the Uniswap DEX, alongside CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. At this rate, the team projects that they can raise $20 million in total.

For more information about the Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) presale:

Website: https://tradecurvemarkets.com/

Buy presale: https://app.tradecurvemarkets.com/sign-up

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tradecurveapp

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”