Projectvibe - A Top-Notch Djing Experience

Vinay Grover also known as D.J. Vibe started his venture in 2010. Rooted to his culture, he is best known for the integration of various types of percussion like tabla, dhol, etc.

which are an Indian art form in DJ. Initially he started on a small scale and faced many challenges but he was hellbent on making his mark in music. Playing for clubs, weddings, corporate, etc. at small level Vinay took a break in his career.

He paused and reflected when he realised that he had an extraordinary idea of fusing percussion in DJ. It took him a year or two to learn from scratch and play tabla with DJ. It was then when Mr. Grover came up with the name #projectvibe. The revolution came out to be a huge success for big fat weddings and clubs in India. Its been more than 13 years 2000+ weddings , 100+ clubs , & 50+ corporates.

A journey from playing roadside tent weddings to india’s top must bespoke luxury weddings , no fancy dance steps , no show off , just authentic music and skills , a struggling journey of more than a decade facing all the ups and downs , now emerged as an only Indian dj who plays percussions as a “one man army” a combination of djing and percussions all together makes him out of the league and creates his unique identity amongst all djs in india .

Project Vibe has developed affinity with their customers and music lovers. It is perhaps the most iconic and promising DJ which is blooming to be the best DJ not only in India but worldwide.

In an interview with the young guy D.J. VIBE said "He is the only dj in India who is playing instruments along with dj , as a one man army !

He has his own one man show in which he plays tabla ,darbuka, cajon and some other instruments as well with my dj console single handedly.He has a Massive fan following over 14000 on his social media account.