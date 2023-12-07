Breaking News
Psychologist Abhishek Banerji honored with the Karmaveer Chakra for Contribution to Mental Health and Inclusivity

Updated on: 07 December,2023 06:06 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Abhishek has conducted numerous individual and group interventions, catering to a wide-ranging populace from 8 years of age to 80.

Psychologist Abhishek Banerji honored with the Karmaveer Chakra for Contribution to Mental Health and Inclusivity


Abhishek Banerji, a psychologist, TEDx Speaker, theatre artist, and expressive arts-based therapist from Mumbai dedicated to advancing mental health and inclusivity, was recently honored with the globally acclaimed Karmaveer Chakra Award & Karmaveer Global Fellowship on November 27, 2023 at Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad. This prestigious award, conferred by the international confederation of NGOs (iCONGO) in collaboration with the United Nations, recognizes individuals globally for their relentless courage across various fields. The award is tribute to A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, 11th President of India, who had offered to be the ambassador for the awards.


Mental health, encompassing emotional, psychological, and social aspects, plays a pivotal role in shaping how individuals think, feel, and act. Recognizing its significance at every stage of life, from childhood to adulthood, Abhishek has dedicated his career to addressing the multifaceted aspects of mental health across what he calls the 4C Field of Impact – Clinics, Classrooms, Corporates, and Communities.


With a mission to enhance the mental health landscape, Abhishek has conducted numerous individual and group interventions, catering to a wide-ranging populace from 8 years of age to 80. His interventions have effectively addressed various emotional and psychosocial concerns, including depression, trauma, stress, anxiety, LGBTQIA+ issues, body image, addiction and more. He has also closely worked with Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) promoting social inclusion, empowerment and fostering a sense of community.  


In addition to therapeutic interventions, this former chemical engineer has championed mental health awareness through workshops and seminars conducted at schools, colleges, companies, NGOs, communities, summits, festivals, and beyond. His creative arts and mental health initiative, 'Explore, Express, Evolve: The Quest,' has earned international recognition from the Global Goodwill Ambassadors Foundation, USA.

Abhishek, an alumnus of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai highlighted the stark reality that there are only 0.3 psychiatrists and 0.07 psychologists per 100,000 people in the country, advocating a need for a comprehensive approach that goes beyond treatment. He passionately spoke about the importance of promotive and preventive mental health measures.

Task shifting and community care are central to his vision. He also spoke about certain key initiatives that are close to his heart, including ‘Skills before Pills’ for early intervention, ‘Psychological First Aid’, Suicide Prevention Training, Life Skills Training, and Creating Safe Spaces for Open Dialogue.

Abhishek underscores, "The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified post-pandemic loneliness as a 'pressing health threat,' underscoring the global challenge we face. In a climate where daily suicide rates are on the rise, it is imperative to fortify our nation's mental health services across all age groups and life stages."

"As I receive the Karmaveer Chakra," says Abhishek, "it fuels my determination to do more and create a greater impact. The award inspires me to embrace new challenges and opportunities. With heartfelt gratitude for the recognition, I eagerly prepare for the enriching journey that lies ahead."

Brand Media

