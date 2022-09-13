Public Notice Tips Films Limited

The public in general and film trade in particular are hereby informed that our client TIPS FILMS LIMITED (“Our Client”), is acquiring on an exclusive basis, the remake and exploitation rights of the Indonesian language cinematograph film, titled ‘Si Manis Jembatan Ancol’ starring Indonesian artists including Indah Permatasari, Arifin Putra and others, written by Anggy Umbara and Fajar Umbara and directed by Anggy Umbara, which was released on December 26, 2019 in Indonesia (“Film”). Film is inclusive of any/all music videos and/or any music independently that may be a part of the Film. The Film is originally produced by Mr. Raam Punjabi and the above-mentioned rights are assigned to Our Client by P.T. TRIPAR MULTIVISION PLUS, for the purpose of creating and producing one or more audio-visual content based on the Film in all Indian languages which will be a remake of the Film and as such, be an independent film (“New Adaptation”). Our Client shall have the exclusive rights to exploit the New Adaptation and the derivative rights in such New Adaptation, in all modes, media and formats whether now known or hereafter devised, for the territory of the entire universe in perpetuity.

Any person, firm or company having any claim or rights of whatsoever nature may please inform us in writing in English along with documentary proof of evidence of claim at the address and/or email address mentioned below within 21 (Twenty-One) days of this notice. Claims attached with appropriated and specifically marked/defined documentary proof or evidence in support thereof shall only be considered. Claims and/or objection received after the expiry of the stipulated 21 (Twenty-One) days and claim/s received without adequate documentary support shall not be entertained, all of which shall be deemed to be invalid and/or deemed to have been summarily and unconditionally renounced/waived by such claimants and Our Client shall not be responsible in any manner whatsoever for any such claims and relying on which the acquisition shall be formally exercised at substantial cost without any obligation or reservation/reference to anyone whatsoever.

Date of issuance of notice: 24.06.2021

From

Desai & Partners

Jehangir Building

3rd floor, 133 M. G. Road

Mumbai - 01

contact@desaipartners.com

