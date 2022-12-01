Public Notice-Tips India

Public Notice

The public in general and film trade in particular are hereby informed that our client, TIPS FILMS LIMITED (“Our Client”), is acquiring the exclusive right to adapt the life story (or any portion thereof) of the Indian journalist Mr. Santosh Kumar Gupta, individually or in conjunction with any other work including without limitation into any copyrightable work and/or audio-visual content of whatsoever duration, for the territory of the entire universe and for perpetuity, in any and all languages of the world in any and all modes, media and formats (“Life Story Rights”). The Life Story Rights is assigned to Our Client by Mr. Mukesh Dilipbhai Dudhaiya for the purposes of adapting, developing, producing, the exclusively exploiting the Life Story Rights and the derivative rights therein, in all modes, media and formats, whether now known or hereafter devised, for the territory of the entire universe in perpetuity.

Any person, firm or company having any claim or rights of whatsoever nature may please inform us in writing in English along with documentary proof or evidence of claim at the address and/or email address mentioned below within 21 (twenty-one) days of this notice. Claims attached with appropriate and specifically marked/defined documentary proof or evidence in support thereof shall only be considered. Claims and/or objections received after the expiry of the stipulated 21 (twenty-one) days and claim/s received without adequate documentary support shall not be entertained, all of which shall be deemed to be invalid and/or deemed to have been summarily and unconditionally renounced/waived by such claimants, and Our Client shall not be responsible in any manner whatsoever for any such claims and relying on which the acquisition shall be formally exercised at substantial cost without any obligation or reservation/reference to anyone whatsoever.

Date of issuance of notice:

From

Desai & Partners

Citi Tower 61, 3rd Floor,

Dr. S. S. Rao Road,

Near Gandhi Hospital,

Parel (East), Mumbai – 400 012

contact@desaipartners.com