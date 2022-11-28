Pune’s Bhagyashree Rahane Loses 57 Kg In A Year By Dieting And Working Out Remotely With S2 Fitness Club

She managed to transform her body without starving herself or using any equipment

Mrs. Bhagyashree Rahane, a 39-year-old Senior Technical Writer from Pune, lost 57 kg over a year’s span, going from 120 kg to 63 kg. She managed to get back in shape by joining the S2 Fitness Club. Dieting without starving and a home-based workout plan helped her transform her body in a year.

Bhagyashree gives the credit for her body transformation journey to her father, who has always been fit and conscious of his health. It all started when she visited him during her wedding anniversary in February 2021. Bhagyashree’s father was extremely angry and concerned about the kilos she had put on. In a fit of rage and out of concern for her daughter, he gave her an earful about the importance of living a healthy life. With issues like high blood pressure and diabetes running in the family and having a 5-year-old daughter to look after, he reprimanded her for not taking care of her health.

Despite feeling embarrassed and humiliated at the moment, this was the push Bhagyashree needed. While she had been looking for diet and workout options for some time, nothing clicked until she found S2 Fitness Club on PULA, a popular Facebook group. On the same day she visited her father, Bhagyashree became a member of the S2 Fitness Club. What started as an impulsive decision to prove a point to her father ended up changing her life.

Bhagyashree took up the group diet and workout plan that allowed her to follow the regime without leaving her home. With a full-time job and a daughter to nurture, a remote plan was an ideal choice for her. While she was nervous and unsure during her initial days, interacting with Nitin Sharma and Ankita Srivastava (whom she calls “a queen with a magic wand”), the co-founders of S2 Fitness Club, encouraged her to go all the way.

The biggest highlight of Bhagyashree’s weight loss journey is that she never starved herself for even a day. With a new homemade meal plan shared daily, she lost 57 kg feeling full every day. “Ankita ma’am never asked me to skip meals or starve myself to lose weight. Instead, she made me eat healthy and delicious homemade food that led to my weight loss,” says Bhagyashree.

Bhagyashree’s transformation brought tears to her father’s eyes, making him proud of his daughter’s resilience. “He still keeps me motivated, and his reprimanding hasn’t stopped yet,” she says.

Along with the weight loss, S2 Fitness Club’s diet and workout plan helped Bhagyashree tackle other health issues as well. While she suffered from hormonal imbalance for a long time, she started experiencing stability within a month of starting her membership. She also resolved her backache issues during the course of her weight loss journey.

Bhagyashree is still a member of the S2 Fitness Club and plans to continue her diet and workout regime. She believes staying motivated without getting carried away by the results is important. “I still feel there is a long way to go. If you get overwhelmed by your achievement, you will stagnate your growth and undo all the progress. It is important to stay motivated and push yourself a little further to fit into the clothes you’ve always wanted to wear,” concludes Bhagyashree.