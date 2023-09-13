Breaking News
Home > Brand Media News > Punjabi Singer D Cali Is Releasing His Solo Album Soon

Punjabi Singer D Cali Is Releasing His Solo Album Soon.

Updated on: 13 September,2023 05:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
In this growing industry of music there are various singers and one of them is D cali.

Punjabi Singer D Cali Is Releasing His Solo Album Soon.


 


Music convey lots of emotions, stories and  messages. Music is not only a form of entertainment but also a source of inspiration and education for many music can influence are more emotion thoughts and behaviour. Music is a universal language that goes beyond the boundaries.


In this growing industry of music there are various singers and one of them is D cali. D cali is a California based Punjabi artist he was born in Delhi, India and later moved to California, USA at the age of 13. When he was in High school music became his passion and he went to the Los Angeles recording school to gain musical knowledge. He is a Punjabi singer, rapper and composer who has been making waves in the Punjabi music industry with his catching songs.


D cali's song "Chorni" which features another popular rapper Ikka released by worldwide records Punjab. His song "Barbie doll" featuring Sunny Leone hits more than 14 million on YouTube. Previously D cali has worked with rapper Ikka, Pardhan and Fateh as well.  D cali's song "chorni" with rapper Ikka has garnered over 7 million views on YouTube so far. Currently D cali is working on his solo album. Soon he is going to share the name and poster of his latest solo album.

D Cali is a rising star of Punjabi music who has a lot of potential and talent. He aims to make a mark in the music industry and reach out of wider audience with his music.

