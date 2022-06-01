PUNNI emerges as a leading agriculture machinery manufacturing brand in India

Its world class quality products have taken over the farming industry in a big way.

The agriculture industry in India has been growing at an exponential rate over the years having introduced many interesting products and services which have benefited those involved in the field in many ways. Technology has been on a constant rise which has encouraged many players to bring out extraordinary ideas which have helped them build brands which have been recognised the world over. One such brand which has made its impact by bringing on many products related to the agriculture zone is PUNNI which is owned by Vishavkarma Engineering Works.

PUNNI is based out of Haryana, India, and has steadily risen to become one of the most promising brands around the agriculture sector. People associated with the farming industry have been benefited immensely as their products have exceeded their expectations, gaining enough trust which is unbelievable. Agriculture machinery that are churned out from PUNNI's manufacturing units include Super Seeder, Combine Harvester, Thresher, Laser Guided Land Leveler, Straw Reaper, Zero Till Seed Drill Machine, Harmba Thresher, Happy Seeder, and Rotavator.

The company came into existence in 1982 by Shri. Bant Singh Punni, who worked his way to bring the brand to the top, where it stands today.

Presently led by Deep Singh Punni as its director, the brand has grown exponentially to become one of the leading names when it comes to machinery products associated with the agriculture industry. The team at PUNNI are constantly working towards improving their products which caters to the needs of the farmers effectively.

Their after-sales service is also prompt and the repair and maintenance of their products are taken care of by the company's network which is spread nationwide. Furthermore, their machinery doesn't demand heavy maintenance and all they require are oiling and greasing at regular intervals. PUNNI has grown into a market leader and continues to rule the space with their exceptional products and services.