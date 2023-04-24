Purple United Kids: Winning Hearts and being acknowledged as an Emerging Brand in Kid’s Wear

Fashion is everywhere—from casual wear to the occasional wear. The speed and reach of today’s fashion trends increasingly demand that we turn over our attention to keep up with kids’ fashion even more than fashion for adults.

Undeniably, fashion is essential, and so is the responsible selection of the products. Purple United Kids is winning hearts as an emerging brand in premium kid’s wear. To acknowledge the meticulous efforts by the brand, Radio City 91.1 honoured Purple United Kids as the emerging brand in Kid’s wear category. Fast fashion isn't going anywhere anytime soon. But if we vote with our wallets and opt for more sustainable options, no better way to have responsible range and creation like Purple United Kids. The product range curated with natural cotton is not only fun for the kids but easy to maintain and sustainable for parents.





Each material is responsibly sourced and lab-tested, to fit all in the most comfortable manner. The ultra-soft materials, designs, and vibrant colours make the range immutable. The vibrant range not only provides undeniable options to choose from but also comfortable fit for all day wearability. Some of the technical features include breathability, lightly weighted ultra-soft materials, and durability. Creative Direction is led by Ms. Bhawna Seth, who drives the team with continuous zeal for responsible selection of materials and elements being used in the products. The immaculate quality of the product is an absolute must for any product to be available at the stores. The fashion forward range catering to the premium fashion category is bound to create a happiness experience while shopping. The brand is achieving great milestones and reaching heights in a short time-period. The experience provided can be gauged with the fact that the brand entails wide variety of product categories. Ranging from kid’s casual dresses to occasional dresses, to everything included in everyday wear. They don’t just stop at the apparels but cater in vast range in footwear as well. The range including flip-flops, ballerinas, fashion sandals to sports sandals and yet not limited to that. The products will last longer, fit better, and save you time and money in the long run.





Purple United Kids is the first-of-its-kind premium fashion brand providing versatile apparel & footwear choices for kids of all age groups. By curating their products with a focus on details like the fabric of clothes and the material of footwear fastenings, Purple United Kids is likely trying to differentiate themselves from other brands that may not pay as much attention to these aspects. This attention to detail helps create a better overall experience for their customers and increase the perceived value of their products. Anything and everything that goes into the product from inception of the design to the production of the product to the end-product that reaches to the customer is thoroughly vetted at each and every stage. Multiple check points are established for ensuring the immaculate quality for the end user. Precision is such that, lab testing of the products is a vital part during the creation process.

Responsible companies that make high-quality products try to support communities where their products are made, even though it drives up costs. Quality clothing ensures you’re supporting well-intentioned companies and contributing to the overall well-being of the community. Quality doesn’t need to be complicated. Neither does your life, dealing with kid’s is not an easy walkway and Purple United Kids is enabling a seamless journey for parents of growing kids. Shopping for kid’s has never been easier from choosing the fashionable products that are fun and likeable by kids and parents alike. Shopping quality products is always worth it! Anything that your little fashion icon need is available here, hence ensuring the experience of happiness.