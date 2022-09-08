Breaking News
Pururava Rao - New face around the block!

After delivering an outstanding performance as a Raw officer in the movie ‘OM’ along with Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjana Sanghi, actor Pururava Rao was seen in ‘Dhavak’ which premiered exclusively on Amazon mini tv.

This sports short film was released on August 30 and the actor is already getting praised for his fabulous performance and his acting nuances by everyone who is watching dhavak.


Directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Kevin Kailash Muthiah, the short film also features actors Srishti Shrivastava and Vaibhav Talwar. It circles around a young ace sprinter from Uttar Pradesh with her eyes set on the gold medal. However, societal pressures pose a roadblock to her dreams. The story takes an interesting turn as a ‘Race Swayamwar’ decides her fate. 


The tiniest of Pururava’s action as Anil in the film have made people laugh and he has succeeded in gripping people to the screen as he creates magic on it.

Talking about his latest short film Pururava said, “Dhavak is something which happens when a bunch of hungry creators come together and give it their all.”

Pururava has not only acted but written the dialogues for the film. His dialogues received special mention because they are so relatable, witty, and sensible all at the same time.

Pururava Rao is an actor and writer, known for Adheen (2020), On the Seesaw (2021), Rashtra Kavach Om (2022), Dhavak (2022). His upcoming projects involve a Netflix film titled ‘Plan A Plan B’ and a short film with Raghubir Yadav called ‘Aath Aana’. He is also working on few scripts which you will see turn into beautiful films soon.

