Pushan Bose's music video "Maahi Ve" has surpassed 10 million views.

Pushan Bose's captivating vocals and a blend of haunting melody and "soaked in love" lyrics make it a favourite among music fans.

But the bonus credit also goes to the ethereal feel of the video, which has etched the visuals in viewers' minds forever. The song "Maahi Ve" has become a massive hit among fans. It carries the indignity of Hindustani music coupled with contemporary musical arrangements.

While expressing gratitude for the success of the video, Pushan Bose said, "The song and the music video's success signify the acknowledgement of my audience for all my hard work."

"Shooting 'Maahi Ve' was a wonderful experience. When I began working on the song, I had an inkling that this might turn out to be a successful musical work as it had all the elements of a song that would connect instantly with listeners.''

The song, which was released exclusively on YouTube, has gained over 10 million views on the platform. The music video for "Maahi Ve" received a lot of positive feedback for its visuals, which perfectly complement the romantic vibe in the song.