Qinux Drone K8 Reviews UK (JUST Updated): Is Qinux Drone K8 Scam? Don’t Buy Qinux Drone K8 Till You Read This

Qinux Drone K8 Review

Qinux Drone K8 Review, the drone that has revolutionized the drone market. The reason why will make sense as you read our Review.

Have you ever tried taking a close look at the drone industry and their market, because maybe you wanted to get one of those bad boys little drones for yourself or someone else? If you have, then you must have noticed the preposterous price tags accompanying them.

These drone companies are always introducing new models of their drones with little adjustments in the features as that of the previous model, but with new outrageous price tags accompanying the new models. This is generally due to the little competition in the drone industry.

This usually leaves me wondering if there are any good cheap drones out there in the market.

Finding a quality low budget drone

It can be hard finding a good quality drone for a fair price, particularly difficult finding a good cheap drone under $100. When you do find such, they are most times starved of quality, this shouldn’t be the case.

One should be able to acquire one of these awesome gadgets (with full functionality and high-end performance) on a low budget without having starved his ass off later.

Qinux Drone K8was made exactly for this purpose; to give quality value at an affordable price. This drone was made by an Estonian company to provide its user with quality drone assistance and what is more, at a cost three times lower than its competition.

Are you adventurous? Seeking limitless exploration? Or just love spending time and creating quality photos and videos to keep the memories? Are you in love with taking aerial shots or having an aerial perspective of scenery? Do you seek to do all these at a reduced cost? Then this Qinux Drone K8Review is for you.

Qinux Drone K8 inheriting the features of other DroneX series is currently the most advanced drone of the DroneX series, with sophisticated flight performance and functionality. This revolutionary lightweight, super-foldable drone with a compact design is easy to use and provides quality results. And yes, it also comes with low budget compatibility.

Just what you needed, right?

Reading through our Qinux Drone K8 Review will provide you with a lot of quality information about this quality drone. This guide will cover what Qinux Drone K8 all you need to know about Qinux Drone K8.

Let’s get to it then, we don’t have all day.

What is Qinux Drone K8? [Qinux Drone K8 Review]

Qinux Drone K8 is a foldable, ultraportable, lightweight quadcopter drone. Its compact design ensures easy and stable flight, making it is suitable for use in many situations. Its lightweight makes it easy for the drone to navigate the wind and, it has a 12-megapixel camera that records videos at 720p HD, enabling you to capture breath-taking photo and video shots from an aerial perspective.

Being an advanced version of DroneX (a drone that blew the drone market up 2 years prior), Qinux Drone K8 is equipped with all the features of DroneX and more, which include a new design, higher performance, better-fine-tuned control and now shipped with remote control.

Its design makes it easy to be used by anyone. It can be used by professional photographers for aerial recording or by amateurs just looking to have a good time and make videos with which to keep the memories alive. Also, it is good for creating content for social media or your own blogs.

Qinux Drone K8 avails you of the opportunity of having an affordable drone without missing out on the latest features and performance.

Features – Qinux Drone K8 Review

Portable

Qinux Drone K8 has a compact design and a lightweight feature that make it ultraportable. The propellers (all four of them) can be folded inwards to make the drone occupy less space while its lightweight makes it easy to carry around.

This drone when folded can fit into a back pocket. Surprising, right? Helps ensures the drone can always go with you on your adventures.

Using Qinux Drone K8 means you no longer have to worry about extra weight on luggage since it weighs only 85 grams. Also, not only are its propellers foldable, they are as well detachable. This makes them able to fit into the minimal space available. With this feature, this drone is a good choice when travelling.

Camera

Qinux Drone K8 is equipped with a 120 wide-angle 720p HD FPV (First Person View) camera. The angle is adjustable from 0 to 90 for quality aerial shots. Helps you take nice shots and record videos with good quality. Yeah, maybe not as high quality as the very costly drones but good enough. In fact, the best for drones of its range.

The camera also has a 12-megapixel sensor that reinforces the standard of the images taken and recorded videos. A quality drone with a quality camera for quality shots.

Qinux Drone K8 possesses a gyroscope and altitude hold feature which improves the drone’s stability and minimize interruptions while the camera is operating.

In addition to the above, Qinux Drone K8 has a Panorama mode that can capture 360o photos from the air with just the click of a button.

Battery Life

Qinux Drone K8runs on a 600 mAh lithium-ion battery type. When fully charged, its 600 mAh battery can fly and film for 10 to 12 minutes without touching the ground or needing a change of batteries. Gives you enough time in the air to accomplish all you want to.

Its 10 – 12 minutes flight time might not seem much but, trust me when seen from the perspective of the price of the drone, that is quite a lot and impressive. Competitor drones within its price range have less. Most of them have a flight time of fewer than 8 minutes.

The fast charge function enables the drained batteries to be easily recharged within a few minutes.

Therefore, it is advisable to purchase spare batteries too. Maybe you don’t want to wait for the batteries to recharge or anticipate you will need more than 12 minutes to accomplish what you set out for, then getting spare batteries would be a really good option.

This way you still have some batteries to use while the other is charging and your work remains uninterrupted.

Drone stability

Imagine flying your drone and then struggling every 3 seconds to adjust your drone back to the right path because the wind keeps interfering with your flight and function. Not only will it result in frustration and tiredness, however most out of the little you will shots you will eventually manage to take will end up blurry and unclear.

This is why drone stability is one of the important questions to ask before getting a drone.

Well with Qinux Drone K8 that will not be a problem. Being equipped with more advanced stability features, Qinux Drone K8 ensures its users have smooth flight time and quality photography and videography as the case may be. This feature makes it easy for everyone to fly including beginner drone operators.

With its altitude hold feature, you will be able to lock the drone’s height and location. This will result in a stable hover in that particular location, enabling you to capture photos and videos from any angle.

Gravity Sensor and Anti-Collision system

While operating Qinux Drone K8with the phone app, it easily responds to tilts. You can just tilt it forward, backward or sideways to control its flight. Thanks to the gravity sensor installed in it and its ability to transmit and respond to gravity sensors.

The gyroscope button on the phone app can be used to activate this function. This makes it easy to use. As easy as playing the Asphalt game with your phone.

Its gravity sensor also constitutes its anti-collision system. It detects the ground and other obstacles in its path and automatically changes the flying course to avoid a collision, giving users a smooth flight.

LED Lights

What do you do when you are filming and night comes, do go just wrap it up and go back? Or what do you do when you need to film at night?

Equipped with 2 led lights by the camera, Qinux Drone K8gets enough light to film in the night and dark conditions. The second function is that the lights are position technically to provide the user with enough vision of the drone so you don’t fly it off into some unknown destination and get lost.

Remote Control

For some of the drones out there in the market, the control system is really hard to comprehend. Some of which you need pre-training before you can finally control the drone. Only meant for professionals or expert pilots to fly.

However, Qinux Drone K8is different with a control system so easy to operate that even first timer drone controllers will be able to fly the drone without complications.

Qinux Drone K8 can be controlled in two ways.

First, there is the option of the remote controller. Its remote controller comes with the Qinux Drone K8 package.

Second is the option of controlling it via your phone app. The remote controller has a provision for placing your mobile phone when you fly your drone to receive live feeds.

The two options both have situations that come in handy which is good to know. So that as a sword master can you Know which weapon is best suited for a particular circumstance, you will be able to know which controller you should fly your drone given your circumstance.

The remote controller is better for performing stunts and drone maneuvers while the phone app control is good for flying your drone out of sight, it helps keep tabs on the drone’s location.

The drone’s FPV feeder transmits signals to your phone on where it is flying over.

Automated Landing Control

What happens when you fly your drone too far and it loses connection with its controller? Yeah, your guess is as good as mine. It falls from its current height all the way down. The endpoint is usually dependent on the surface it lands on, which will be hard in most cases. This results in the drone shattering.

Qinux Drone K8 has a fail-safe mechanism for situations like this. Should in case connection is lost between the controller and the drone for any reason, this mechanism ensures the drone slows down while landing providing the user enough time to reconnect before landing.

This makes it more exceptional for drones in its range.

How Does Qinux Drone K8 Work?

Qinux Drone K8 is a high-end performance drone with increased functionality. Its compact design and lightweight (85 grams) makes it really portable. This is one of the best drones for travellers. Since it can easily tag along without thoughts on incurring extra weight. Its propellers are foldable, which makes them occupy lesser space than they normally would have. A great feature for mobility.

Its 12 megapixel, 120 fps camera enables you to take shots and film in 720p HD. The drone’s stability and altitude hold mode improve its stability, reducing swerving and wind distortions which help make your shots clearer and less blurry. This feature also ensures Qinux Drone K8 remains stable in harsh climate conditions.

Its battery capacity gives enough time for function. With a 600 mAH battery, it has a flight time of 10 to 12 minutes. It also has a fast charge function that lets it get recharged quickly after being drained. Its charge time usually takes 60 to 70 minutes. If you anticipate you will be needing more flight time, you can purchase extra batteries that can serve you while you recharge the already drained battery getting it for use once more.

Its anti-collision system ensures it automatically changes course when it is about to collide with an obstacle on its course, reducing accidents.

Pros and Cons Of Qinux Drone K8 Reviews

Pros – Qinux Drone K8 Review

User friendly: Its remote control and app control are both easy to use making the drone easy to operate for even new users. It can be used indoors and outdoors. It is advisable to start indoors though. But if you have access to an open space, that will be better.

Qinux Drone K8 is ultraportable, thanks to its sleek design and lightweight. This is why is the drone of choice for travellers.

Captures high-quality aerial photos and videos with its 12 megapixels, 720 fps HD camera. Also, there is the panorama mode that captures a 360 degrees aerial photo.

Its advanced stability features ensure the clear and less blurry photo and video capture. Makes it suitable for use in harsh weather conditions as its altitude hold mode reinforces stability.

It has an awesome flight speed of up to 12 to 19 meters per second and a transmission distance of 2 km, enables a large area survey in the shortest possible time.

It is durable and impact-resistance because of the resilient materials used in its making. This comes in handy in cases of collision with obstacles during flight, for instance, a bird might run into it during flight.

An anti-collision system that avoids obstacles in its path reducing the risk of flight accidents, and an intelligent automated landing control that slows the drone down while landing in the event it loses connection with the controller.

Phone control app option.

It is a good cheap drone

There is a 50% discount by the manufacturers.

Cons – Qinux Drone K8 Review

Qinux Drone K8is an incredible product however, there are not so good aspect of it.

This product is available only online.

To avoid accidents, you need to learn how to control drone first. This is why we recommend an open space indoors first for practice, at least until you get acquainted with the controls.

What are the contents of the package – Qinux Drone K8 Review

1 Qinux Drone K8 drone

A Qinux Drone K8 controller

1 Qinux Drone K8user manual

1 Screwdriver

4 propeller protectors

1 USB cable

4 Propellers

Protective carrying case

How to Operate (First Flight) – Qinux Drone K8 Review

Here comes the interesting part of the Qinux Drone K8 review. To use Qinux Drone K8, there is one very important task you must with everything in your power accomplish.

So to use the Qinux Drone K8, first you have to purchase Qinux Drone K8. You will see how to get that part done in the “where to buy” section of this review.

After you have gotten your drone to follow the following steps to get it up and running.

Make sure the battery is in place and fully charged Unfold all four arms of the drone Attach the drone propeller protectors to protect the propellers so they do not hit something and break using the screwdriver that comes with the package, unscrew the battery compartment of the remote controller Insert the battery for the controller and screw it back Turn the drone on by pressing the power button on top of the drone. Switch the remote control on Press the one-key take-off button on the remote controller, and your drone is in the air. Then you can control it with the different controls on the remote controller or your smartphone app.

Where to buy – Qinux Drone K8 Review

The Qinux Drone K8 is available only from their official website. To order Qinux Drone K8 is quite easy, all you have to do is click the “buy” button and it takes you to the order page where you will fill out your shipping information and your preferred mode of payment.

There is an ongoing 50% DISCOUNT with free shipping by the manufacturers. A time-limited offer that you can claim by ordering now before its expiration.

Payment options

You can pay online for this drone using your credit or debit cards (MasterCard or Visa Card). There is also the option of paying with PayPal but, it is not for all countries. You can check to see if the PayPal option is viable for your own country.

The company has a 30-day money return policy in the event you receive a damaged product or the drone does not suit your style. You just have to return the drone in its original condition and get a full refund.

1 x Qinux Drone K8 costs $109

2 x Qinux Drone K8 cost $97.5 each

Customer Review – [Qinux Drone K8 Reviews]

Here is what some of the users across the globe think of Qinux Drone K8.

“Got this drone for my 22-year-old son who so much loves photography and videography. He just can’t stop talking about how nice the drone is. What’s more, he almost exploded when I told him the price”-Mary UK

“I love travelling and tourism, Qinux Drone K8 has been fun to use. Its portability and stability are just awesome. I take it with me anytime I travel because I know I more often than not eventually see a need for it. Now I understand why they are always low on stock”-Charles UK

“First saw this drone in use by my videography love-stricken friend. Then, I decided to get mine too. The experience has been just fine. For a drone it’s price, considering the features it offers, I have no complaints. In short, I’m intrigued” -Boris UK

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – [Qinux Drone K8 Review]

Do you have to install an app to control the Qinux Drone K8 with your smartphone?

Yes, to be able to operate this drone, you have to install the Qinux Drone K8 app on your phone. It is compatible with both android and ios processors. Connecting to your phone allows the drone to send FPV signals to your phone and update you with live location feeds.

How to purchase the Qinux Drone K8?

Qinux Drone K8 can only be purchased from their official website

How high can the Qinux Drone K8 fly?

It can fly 100 meters above the ground. Has a transmission distance of up to 2km.

Verdict – [Qinux Drone K8 Review]

Of all the drones in the drone market, Qinux Drone K8 is the best for its price. A Drone with advanced features as its own for a price under $100 is not something you see everything.

It’s a great drone suitable for use by both beginners and professional photographers and videographers. This is mostly because it is a low budget drone with advanced features and it is easy to operate.

Then there is the camera function, flight time, flight speed, recharge time, stability features and more, all of which beats those of its competitors.

With the facts at hand, we can say without bias that Qinux Drone K8 is worth every dime it cost and more.

