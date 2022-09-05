QNET Business Expert Shipra Neeraj Shares Her Thoughts on Current Market Situation

Only when you fully commit to a growth process and never hesitate to switch up your job can you develop into an amazing professional in this fast-paced environment.

Shipra Neeraj is one of those exceptional individuals who, in addition to working hard to realise their own goals, also serve as role models for others by being determined to overcome any obstacles that come their way.

Shipra's professional life has been quite thrilling, from running her own boutique Darpan to working for Satya Paul. However, when she got introduced to the world of QNET, there was no looking back. Shipra became an expert in the world of direct selling and had some amazing work. Today, she is among the best individuals in direct selling and QNET business.

Shipra Neeraj is an expert in understanding the market situation for good business. Shipra shares her views on the current market situation: "Talking about the market's perception, I think the market is brilliant. It is booming. These are completely my thoughts. There are always ups and downs in the market, which is unavoidable. But what you do during the ups and downs determines where your business goes and how long it will go. No market is favourable or unfavourable as such."

She adds, "If you’re a risk taker, a challenger or a brilliant entrepreneur, you always know how to ride on the storm and make it favourable. Taking the Direct Selling industry boomed during the pandemic as everyone was going online via zoom, making transactions and doing brilliant business. Real estate has boomed after the pandemic as people are out, and liquidity has been eased, encouraging everyone to invest in real estate. The next thing of recession projected to be coming, the US thing, I have different thoughts regarding this. I am a very positive person, and I think everything comes with purpose; the people losing their job during the recession will value their job more and will take making Plan B seriously. The people losing the money will start looking for a plan."

Life is all about looking some steps ahead and plan.

Currently, Shipra Neeraj is a diamond star, which is Qnet's highest paying level. She aims to become a Blue Diamond Star and is working every day, passionately for the same.

