Quietum Plus SCAM Exposed By Customers (New Version 2023)

Quietum Plus is a dietary supplement marketed as a natural solution for promoting ear health and reducing the symptoms of tinnitus.

With so many similar products on the market and numerous reports of supplement scams, it's important to investigate the legitimacy of Quietum Plus before investing in it. In this review, we will take a closer look at the ingredients, user experiences, and any potential red flags to determine whether Quietum Plus is a genuine product or a scam.

Existing medical treatments and home remedies can’t solve ‌issues such as tinnitus effectively. The only effective approach is to target the root cause of these problems and provide solutions from there. That is why there is an increasing demand for natural supplements like Quietum Plus and many others. Currently, the trending one among all the ear health support formulas is Quietum Plus, which is backed by recent scientific studies and the root cause of tinnitus.

I have just mentioned an overview of the supplement. For more details, dive right into this review, which will detail every aspect of the supplement. This includes information on the ingredients, benefits, dosage, pricing, and many more. So jump right into the Quietum Plus reviews!

Product Name Quietum Plus Manufacturer Quietum Plus Supplement Form Easy-to-swallow capsules Working Principle Quietum Plus is a natural dietary formula in capsule form that addresses the target cause of hearing problems, which is nerve damage that connects the ear to the brain. Dosage Take 2 capsules daily with water. Purpose The supplements supply enough ingredients that target the root cause of tinnitus and promote nerve regeneration and thereby hearing. Core Ingredients â Mucuna Pruriens â Maca Root â Epimedium â Dong Quai â Tribulus Terrestris â Muira Puama Main Benefit Improves hearing quality and relieves tinnitus Price Plans â Basic (30-day supply): 1 bottle at $69 + Free US Shipping â Most Popular (90-day supply): 3 bottles at $59/each + Free US Shipping â Best Value (180-day supply): 6 bottles at $49/each + Free US Shipping Pros â All natural and safe ear health support formula â Targets the root cause of tinnitus and ear health problems â Regenerates the nerves inside your ear cells â Free from GMO and habit-inducing substances â Bonuses are available â 60-day money back Cons â Exceeding the dosage limit can be harmful to the health â Available only through the official website. Availability The official website Official Website Click Here Customer Support contact@quietumplus.com

What is Quietum Plus? And does it really work?

Quietum Plus is a novel dietary formula manufactured using 18 high-quality natural ingredients that can address hearing problems. According to the official website, it is a simple and natural formula that can effectively work for all.

Each bottle of Quietum Plus contains 30 capsules, which is enough for a month’s usage. The manufacturing process of Quietum Plus takes place from an FDA-approved and GMP-certified facility in the United States. The supplement is free from habit-inducing substances, stimulants, and toxins and is completely made from non-GMO ingredients.

As the supplement has gained immense popularity, it also raises the question, “Does Quietum Plus really work? Well, the answer to this question is simply a yes, as the supplement has been testified by many users to be effective in treating hearing problems. The product has garnered much positive feedback and immense popularity for its effectiveness.

To verify these claims, I will be analyzing all the aspects of the Quietum Plus capsules in the following parts.

How effectively does Quietum Plus work to eliminate hissing sounds in your ears?

Based on the official website, Quietum Plus works by targeting the recently discovered root cause of hearing problems. According to this research, tinnitus, or ear ringing, is connected to a “wire” that carries electrical signals from your ear cells to the brain. When this wire gets damaged, it impacts your hearing and results in ear ringing or whooshing.

Quietum Plus identifies this issue and tries to regenerate this wire with natural ingredients. The supplement works by rebuilding this membrane that links the ears to brain networks. Numerous research studies support Quietum Plus. It makes use of traditionally used herbal remedies that can protect the nerve tissues in ear cells and nourish brain connections.

The Quietum Plus ingredients have strong neuroprotective qualities and can prevent cell degeneration. It helps to clean neurotoxins from the critical pathways that connect ear cells to brain neurons. Along with that, the supplement boosts cognitive function by raising your focus and alertness.

Have a glance at the major components that make up the Quietum Plus formula

All the ingredients used in Quietum Plus tinnitus relief supplement are elaborated on the official website. These ingredients are native to tropical and exotic locations. They have scientifically proven benefits in reducing hearing problems. Here are some of the attributes of these ingredients:

QUIETUM PLUS INGREDIENTS HEALTH BENEFITS Mucuna Pruriens â Boosts dopamine levels â Controls central nervous system â Enhances mood Maca Root â Increase energy levels â Reduce blood pressure â Improve sexual function Epimedium â Increase blood flow â Treat fatigue â Eliminate nerve pain Tribulus Terrestris â Reduce blood sugar levels â Reduce inflammation â Support ear health Dong Quai â Protect the body from stress â Boost immune system â Help sharpen your hearing Muira Puama â Sharpen memory and focus â Improve brain health â Increase blood flow

Mucuna Pruriens - This is a tropical legume found in Africa and Asia. In English, they are commonly called Velvet Beans, Monkey Tamarind, Bengal Velvet Beans, etc. Studies show that they can treat nervous disorders and help with neuron damage. Mucuna is an excellent component in treating neuron damage that leads to hearing impairment.

This is a tropical legume found in Africa and Asia. In English, they are commonly called Velvet Beans, Monkey Tamarind, Bengal Velvet Beans, etc. Studies show that they can treat nervous disorders and help with neuron damage. Mucuna is an excellent component in treating neuron damage that leads to hearing impairment. Maca Root - Known also as Maca or Peruvian Ginseng, Maca Root is native to the Andes mountains of Peru. Studies have shown that it can reduce age-related hearing loss by protecting the soft hair cells inside your ears. It can also affect the production of serotonin and thereby can relieve you from stress and anxiety.

Known also as Maca or Peruvian Ginseng, Maca Root is native to the Andes mountains of Peru. Studies have shown that it can reduce age-related hearing loss by protecting the soft hair cells inside your ears. It can also affect the production of serotonin and thereby can relieve you from stress and anxiety. Epimedium - Called Horny Goat Weed, epimedium is an endemic species to China. It has been traditionally used to treat nerve pain, fatigue, and sexual dysfunction. A research article published in the Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine journal in 2013 found that epimedium extract can promote Peripheral Nerve Regeneration .

Called Horny Goat Weed, epimedium is an endemic species to China. It has been traditionally used to treat nerve pain, fatigue, and sexual dysfunction. A research article published in the Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine journal in 2013 found that . Tribulus Terrestris - Found usually in Eurasia and Africa, it is a plant that can adapt to dry climates. The flavonoid compounds in the plant have strong anti-inflammatory properties. They can also reverse nerve damage and fight against free radicals.

Found usually in Eurasia and Africa, it is a plant that can adapt to dry climates. The flavonoid compounds in the plant have strong anti-inflammatory properties. They can also reverse nerve damage and fight against free radicals. Dong Quai - Also known as female ginseng, Dong Quai is found in China. They have strong analgesic properties that can control inflammatory reactions in your body. It has proven benefits in sharpening your hearing and can act as a superior ear tonic.

Also known as female ginseng, Dong Quai is found in China. They have strong analgesic properties that can control inflammatory reactions in your body. It has proven benefits in sharpening your hearing and can act as a superior ear tonic. Muira Puama - Belonging to the family Olacaceae, this plant is a native of the Amazon rainforest. It is traditionally used as a stress reliever as the plant has nerve-calming effects. Studies show that it can stimulate your cognitive system and sharpen your memory and focus.

Along with these ‌other Quietum Plus ingredients are Ginger, Catuaba Powder, Ashwagandha, Damiana, Piperine, Asparagus, Sarsaparilla Root, Vitamin A, Vitamin B, L-Tyrosine, L-Arginine, Zinc, etc.

Quietum Plus is a 100% natural solution for ear ringing: Additional benefits explained

A daily consumption of the Quietum Plus dietary supplement will help you with the following benefits.

Eases tinnitus

The main benefit you can expect from the supplement is relief from tinnitus. The capsules will supply enough nutrients that will regenerate the nerves that connect the ear with brain cells. This in turn will ease your tinnitus and remove that ringing sensation inside your ears.

Improves your hearing

By strengthening the nerve cells in the wire that connects the ear to the brain, Quietum Plus can improve your hearing process. The specific set of ingredients in the formula enables this and now you can enjoy maximum hearing quality.

Aids in brain health

When you consume Quietum Plus, your ear health improves. Along with that, your brain function will also get a boost. Ingredients such as Dong Quai and Ashwagandha have properties that can improve your brain health.

Harnesses maximum cognitive function

The special formula of the supplement can improve your cognitive functions such as memory and focus. Ingredients like asparagus are known to sharpen your cognitive skills.

Relieves stress

Most of the components in the Quietum Plus ear health formula are also excellent analgesics and mood lifters. They can affect your neurotransmitters, and control the production of happy hormones, aka, serotonin. This can positively affect your mood and as a result, you get relief from stress and anxiety.

Balances blood flow and pressure

Components in the formula such as Catuaba powder and L-Tyrosine have been known to balance blood flow and blood pressure. When you have a balanced pressure and flow, it can positively impact your nervous system. This is crucial for your ear's health.

What precautions should you take before start using Quietum Plus?

There are certain precautions one must follow before taking the supplement. These are listed below:

Children under 18 should not take the supplement as it can cause harm to their health.

If you have a medical condition or are under any medications, make sure to consult your physician before using the formula.

Women who are pregnant or nursing are restricted from taking Quietum Plus.

Do not exceed the prescribed dosage as it can be harmful to your health.

How to take Quietum Plus capsules for optimal results?

It is suggested that you should take 2 capsules of Quietum Plus daily with a glass of water for optimal results. For best results, incorporate some light exercise and a healthy diet. Continue the usage for around 2 to 3 months. And make sure to not exceed the intake of capsules.

Quietum Plus results and longevity: Guaranteed?

According to the results, it is suggested to use Quietum Plus consistently for 2 to 3 months. Please note that this is just an average estimated time. The results can vary according to each based on factors such as genetics, lifestyle, age, the severity of tinnitus, etc. For some people, the tinnitus was reduced within one month of use, while for others it took more than 2 months. Whatever the duration of these may be, once the results are seen, there is no turning back.

To get prolonged Quietum Plus results, it is advised that you can follow a healthy lifestyle along with taking the supplement. Do not skip the suggested dosage or overdose on the supplement. Consistently follow the intake and you can expect effective results.

Quietum Plus side effects expected: Is it safe?

On going through the official website, you can find that Quietum Plus is an all-natural hearing support formula that has scientifically proven benefits. The supplement is entirely made inside the United States, following FDA (Food and Drugs Administration) and GMP( Good Manufacturing Practices) guidelines.

Quietum Plus tinnitus relief supplement ensures the utmost safety and quality. ‌And so far, ‌users have testified to no side effects and no negative Quietum Plus reviews were found yet. All of these point out the fact that the supplement has zero side effects.

What do scientific research studies found on the efficiency of Quietum Plus?

Quietum Plus is a natural ear health support supplement that is based on recent scientific discoveries of the root cause of hearing problems such as tinnitus. The supplement is backed by numerous research studies.

Solid scientific research also backs the ingredients used in this; each of them has proven health benefits. Such studies have been published in trusted international medical journals and are available to readers through several databases.

A study published in the medical journal, Cell Transplantation suggests that the root extracts of Withania somnifera, commonly called Ashwagandha, can protect neurons from traumatic injury. Another study published in the journal, Journal of Ethnopharmacology in 2019 found that Damiana had neurobehavioural and toxicological effects. It can have antidepressant effects and calm the nerves and thereby stimulating their action. Numerous other studies on all the components and principles used in this ear health support supplement are available on reliable platforms confirming its authenticity.

Additional tips to reduce tinnitus and other ear problems

These are some strategies that will help boost the results offered by Quietum Plus and gain relief from Tinnitus and other ear problems:

Understand what makes tinnitus worse for you. For some people, certain foods or drugs can trigger these symptoms.

Stop smoking. Smoking can affect the blood flow to the nerve cells in your ears and can act as a stimulant. This will worsen the ringing sensation in your ears.

Protect your ears from loud noises: Loud noise can become a reason for several ear health issues including tinnitus. When listening to music through earbuds, keep the noise down by 60%. Also, try to wear earplugs when attending loud events such as concerts.

Engage in exercise: Spending at least three to five times a week on exercise can improve the symptoms associated with tinnitus. It can reduce stress and enhance your cognitive skills.

Sleep well: Lack of enough sleep can worsen the symptoms of tinnitus and other ear problems. So try to invest in good sleeping habits. Get around 7-9 hours of sleep every night.

Find time to relax every day: Ear health issues can spike up when you are anxious and stressed. Find time for relaxation every day. Try methods such as Yoga, music relaxation, meditation, etc.

How to choose the right tinnitus relief supplement?

As there are many tinnitus supplements on the market, it can be fairly difficult for you to choose the best among them. Anyway, before purchasing the supplement, make sure to check whether it follows the following standards.

Manufacturing standards

While purchasing the right tinnitus supplement, look for its manufacturing standards. An ideal ear health supplement will fulfill the standards set by the FDA (Food and Drugs Administration) and GMP( Good Manufacturing Practices). These are the supreme quality standards that evaluate the effectiveness and hygiene of manufacturing in the United States.

Ingredients Quality

Another point while purchasing an ear health supplement is to check the quality of its ingredients. Always go for ingredients that are plant-based and non-GMO. The ideal tinnitus supplement will contain natural ingredients so that you won’t have any side effects from consuming it.

Customer responses

When purchasing the tinnitus supplement, read all the customer responses related to it. You will get an idea of how the product works and how effective it can be for you. Real customer verdicts will give you a proper idea of the supplement regardless of the hype created by it.

Scientific evidence

While purchasing the ideal tinnitus supplement, check whether it follows scientific evidence. ‌ You should check whether the supplement follows valid scientific research regarding the root cause. Also, check whether the ingredients have scientifically proven benefits in treating tinnitus.

Pricing

One of the points to consider while choosing the right Tinnitus supplement is its pricing. Check whether the prices are cost-effective and can be supported by your budget. Also, look for discounts and offers along the product. Some supplements like Quietum Plus offer you discounts and bonuses that can be cost-effective and accommodating for your budget.

Quietum Plus pricing: Whether any discounts available?

On the official website of Quietum Plus, you can find the different price ranges of each package. The supplement can be purchased as a single bottle, a 3 bottles supply, and a 6 bottles combination.

As the Quietum Plus formula is made from natural ingredients that are extracted from different parts of the world, the price should be expensive. But the manufacturers have given many discounts on the price of the product when you purchase them from the official website. The discounted prices for each package are listed below:

You can choose the package according to your convenience from these different packages. Also, please note that free shipping is only applicable to consumers from the United States.

Where to buy the supplement from?

The manufacturers have made it clear that you can only purchase the product from the official website. There are no third-party e-commerce sites such as Amazon or eBay for the delivery of these supplements. Also, Quietum Plus is not sold through any retail stores.

However, there is news that imitations of Quietum Plus are spreading through these third-party websites and retail stores. It has created a huge demand for the product in the market. These pseudo-products, which will be sold in the name of Quietum Plus, won’t have the qualities of the original one. To avoid such pitfalls, the manufacturers advise you to make the purchase only from the official website.

On visiting the official website, you can find that the purchasing process is well-organized and simple. From the three packages, you can choose the one you want and it will lead to a secure checkout page. Now fill in your details on this page and select the payment method. Once this is done, you can click the Place Order button and complete the transaction. Quietum Plus supplement will be delivered to you within a short span of time.

Quietum Plus refund policy

Quietum Plus is backed by a risk-free refund policy of 60 days. So if you feel any kind of discrepancies with the product, you can get a full refund within 2 months from the order date. This means your money is safe and you have time to check the legitimacy of ‌the supplement.

One thing to remember is that this refund policy is only applicable to purchases made through the official website. Purchasing Quietum Plus tinnitus relief supplement through third-party websites doesn’t entitle you to any sort of refund.

To get a secure refund, contact customer service at contact@quietumplus.com or fill out the contact form available on the website. Once your request is approved, the refund will be immediately processed.

Final analysis of Quietum Plus Reviews

After conducting a thorough review of the ingredients, user experiences, and other relevant factors, it can be concluded that Quietum Plus is not a scam. The supplement contains a blend of natural ingredients that have been scientifically shown to support ear health and reduce the symptoms of tinnitus. Additionally, the company provides transparent information about their product, including a detailed list of ingredients and instructions for use.

Moreover, the positive user reviews and the absence of any significant red flags suggest that the supplement is effective and reliable. However, as with any supplement, it's important to consult with a healthcare professional before using Quietum Plus, especially if you have any underlying medical conditions or are taking other medications. Overall, Quietum Plus appears to be a legitimate and safe option for those seeking a natural solution for promoting ear health and reducing tinnitus symptoms.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Quietum Plus safe for all people?

Quietum Plus is an all-natural supplement made from plant-based ingredients that can target the root cause of tinnitus. Many customers have already benefited from the supplement, which suggests it is safe for all.

‌ How long should I consume Quietum Plus?

It is suggested that you should take Quietum Plus capsules for 2 to 3 months to get perfect results.

What is the dosage to be taken for Quietum Plus?

Each bottle of Quietum Plus ear health formula contains 60 capsules and the recommended dosage is 2 capsules daily.

Does Quietum Plus cause any addiction?

Quietum Plus is a natural formula that is free from habit-causing substances. So you don’t need to be concerned about any addictive behaviors.

What if Quietum Plus doesn’t work?

In case you are not satisfied with Quietum Plus, you can opt for a full refund within 60 days of the purchase and get your money back.

