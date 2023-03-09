Quintessential For A Healthy Body And Mind To Not Leave Ancestral Roots, Says Mukti Gautam.

Mukti Gautam is a health coach, an internet sensation, an environmentalist, a fitness trainer, and an entrepreneur.

Mukti Gautam

Mukti being a hard worker, who always believed in the healthy mind, and body connection, was from early childhood active in sports, playing myriads of sports including Kho-Kho, and Badminton, and reaching a national level in Taekwondo. She gave the credit for her growth to her father, who stood there as her strong backbone. Maintaining the symposium between her sports, and her studies, Mukti got a scholarship for Masters’s Program in the field of Environment from Panjab University, Chandigarh. Being a young environmentalist Mukti filled and did justice to many jobs. Soon after having a formal fitness training certificate, Mukti started her own YouTube channel with her name and received tremendous Support.

But a zeal to start something with her own identity, soon made her a businesswoman, who with her brother, Aditya Gautam as co-partner started her brand “OM DHATU”. Om Dhatu is an ayurvedic brand, which is 100% handmade, and organic. Mukti wanted to bring a revolution in the market and understood the need of bringing back the ancestor’s roots in the present domain. She wanted to bring positive change in society. Hailing from an Ayurveda background, where her grandfather, and father practiced Ayurveda, she knew its essence. And as we know that Ayurveda is 5000 years old, and its legacy in India is let alone taken with the utmost respect, Mukti tried to reach, and make products with the ingredients, which are in tandem with it, and one can see its positive result as well. Mukti mentions and further makes one aware of the Ayurveda that Our body is made up of 7 Dhatu’s, which hold the body: Rasa (Essence part soon after digestion), Rakta (Blood tissue), Mamsa (Muscle tissue), Meda (Adipose tissue), Asthi (Bone tissue), Majja (Bone marrow), Shukra (Reproductive system).

Asking about the Unique name of her brand, she responds that ‘OM’ is derived from her grandfather’s name, Om Prakash Gautam, and Dhatu is for the seven different parts. Featured in TLJ Fitness Magazine, and awarded the “Best Fitness Blogger” in 2019, Mukti is proud of the fact that her business has 100% women employment. To improve the plight of women, and to empower them, Mukti says that this step was essential, and the least that she could do. The Instagram Page of the brand, with the same name, has a massive following of 14.3K.

Being an Internet Sensation as well Mukti holds her imprint on Instagram with the username @muktigautam having a massive following of 307K followers. Here Mukti is easily seen sharing tips and techniques on how to stay healthy, and how to have diet control. Similarly, for the audience on YouTube, she puts various credible videos for woman’s health and education. On her other channels, like "Foodie We," where she reviews food products with her husband, Onkar, and brother, Aditya Gautam, and tries a variety of cuisines around INDIA, she also runs the YouTube channel "OMG Vlogs," where she strives to be as open and honest with her audience as possible. Her daily-value vlogs have helped her become one of the most beloved influencers out there. On this channel, she presently has more than 7 lakh members.

From being a Young Entrepreneur to an environmentalist, and a Health Coach, Mukti holds it all. She is seen as one of the leading figures in the well-tussled fitness sector, where many males have already established their cultures. Mukti aims to not defy in the face of adversity and uplift society. She feels for many causes including women’s empowerment, development, and the health sciences. Her back to Ayurveda ideology has made her a remarkable person worth applauding. She is what we may call a self-made woman who is striving, winning, and bringing change.