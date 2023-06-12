R B Santosh Kumar awarded as the Finest Contemporary Artist in India, Honored by Bollywood Icon Madhuri Dixit

His paintings cover various subjects ranging from still art to natural landscapes, abstracts as well as human figures. Each of his paintings capture a moment or feeling that are pristine and deliver a magical experience to the viewer.

Artist R B Santosh Kumar, one of India’s Leading contemporary artist being honored by the Ms. Madhuri Dixit

Artist R B Santosh Kumar recently won the Finest Contemporary Artist in India Award at an event in Mumbai. The award was presented by Bollywood actress Ms Madhuri Dixit. Santosh holds 15 Solo exhibitions and 15 International group shows to his credit. He works with oil, Acrylic and water color mediums in his artistic creations. He derives his inspiration from Mother Nature, a fact that he attributes to his childhood memories spent in the beautiful state of Kerala in Southern India. He believes in the human form , its myriad postures and the variety of expressions and translates them in his art with the grace of an artist and the authenticity of a sensitive human being.

His paintings cover various subjects ranging from still art to natural landscapes, abstracts as well as human figures. Each of his paintings capture a moment or feeling that are pristine and deliver a magical experience to the viewer. Every frame exhibits proficient strokes in a different medium and various colors of the palette reflecting the artists love for a joyful and harmonious everyday life. Santosh has earned credibility as an artist and some of his works are displayed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in India (Official Residence and Office of the President of India ). Another painting of his on the Golden Temple is displayed at India House, Washington DC.

ADVERTISEMENT

His paintings have been picked up by Art lovers and are being valued as the choice of the discerning collectors and Investors of Art. He is a recipient of a silver medal from the President of India. As of today some of his paintings adorn the walls of leading Corporate houses and high society residences across the Globe. Santosh is passionate about his art and is also fully engaged as a professional in the Financial Services. He has worked for the Taj Group of Hotels, Times of India, Standard Chartered Bank , Citibank and is presently working with Mastercard. Santosh is grateful to his parents who provided him the necessary encouragement and freedom to pursue his art in the manner that he chose. He is a student of Artist and Poet Mr Vigyan Vrat.

He is happily married to Abha and they have a son Saksham who is the smile and twinkle of his parents eyes. Santosh is a responsible social citizen and works with NGO partners to ensure the proceeds from the sale of his exhibited paintings go towards facilitating education of underprivileged children.

Artist RB Santosh Kumar can be contacted at rbsantoshkumar@yahoo.com