R CITY is hosting larger-than-life ‘Wedding Fest’ till 27th Nov

This three-week-long wedding festival is a one-stop destination for couples looking forward to celebrating their big day in style.

As the wedding season dawns upon us, with shopping lists being organized by to-be-weds across the nation, R CITY has yet again brought to its patrons an extraordinary wedding shopping experience through its ‘Wedding Fest', to prep you all up for this wedding season. Crafted specifically for to-be-weds, or even people who will be attending such events like Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet, and of course the wedding ceremony, R CITY’s Wedding Fest caters to your wedding needs all under one roof so that you can perfectly plan your big day hassle-free and make it the most memorable one.

Your perfect destination for your wedding shopping has opened doors to awesomeness! The mega three-week Wedding Fest which began on 4th November and will continue till the 27th of November is also giving shoppers a chance to win plenty of enticing rewards along with amazing offers! The mall aims to offer the latest designs and trends, so that you, your partner, and your families can easily enjoy the thrill of shopping without worry.

When it comes to your wedding day, perfection is essential. Be it outfits, jewellery, décor, make-up, or more, feeling and trying them allows one to make the best decision. Get your hands on the best-in-town wedding collections as you can choose the perfect outfit for a royal celebration from leading stores like Ritu Kumar, Hastkala, Meena Bazaar, Fabindia, Manyavar, Ethnix By Raymond and many more. Further, you can also shop from a wide selection of exquisite jewelry from Tanishq, Orra, Reliance Jewels, Waman Hari Pethe, Bluestone and other outlets at the mall. Also, makeover and cosmetic brands like Sephora, Nykaa Luxe, Enrich, MAC, The Body Shop, Forest Essentials, etc, are also present to enhance your style and beauty and make you glow!

Shoppers will also get to experience a one of its kind fashion and lifestyle wedding expo and bridal show organized by R CITY in association with Mystique events where one can shop for the latest in vogue wedding collection from some of the iconic brands in the business.

Apart from that, IKEA – the world’s leading home furnishings brand, with its only in-mall format in India at R CITY, is offering a vast range of home furnishing and décor products. For wedding gift purposes, shoppers can also shop from Maple, Croma, Bose, JBL, home centre, etc. During the fest, lucky shoppers who shop for Rs. 50,000 stand a chance to win 10% cashback. That’s not all, as a part of the R CITY Fiesta, they also have a chance to win lucrative prizes worth Rs. 4 Crores!

With over 10 entertainment centers, 250+ cuisines to pick from, leisure and recreational indulgences at the spacious 24000+ sq. ft. courtyard located at the heart of the mall, breathtaking interiors, and an array of exciting rewards, R CITY is a shopper’s paradise for premium wedding shopping during this wedding season.

So, start shopping for your big day today and strike-off everything from your wedding bucket list!

When: From 4th Nov to 27th Nov 2022

Where: R CITY Mall, Ghatkopar (W)

About R CITY Mall

Since 2009, R CITY Mall, the flagship retail venture of Runwal Developers Pvt. Ltd. has been welcoming visitors as Mumbai’s biggest shopping and leisure destination. Nestled in the heart of the central suburbs, it extends across 1.2 million square feet of retail space, home to 300+ Indian and International brands across Fashion, Food, Beverage and Entertainment. The mall boasts a 24,000 sq. ft. courtyard - the perfect venue for city-level events like musical gigs, stand-up performances, food fests and more. It’s also the largest recreation hub of the city with over 9 entertainment centers including India’s first and largest indoor theme park - Kidzania and various new age experiential brands in entertainment and leisure along with 14 anchor brands to give visitors a truly international shopping experience. R City has the first and only in-mall format of IKEA which is spanning across 72,000 sq ft. With a balanced offering of the best in shopping, entertainment and food, R CITY provides an engaging and unforgettable experience to its shoppers and visitors.