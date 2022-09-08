Radixweb Announces Mega Walk-in Drive: Reveals 200 Tech Fresher Positions

Inviting BE or ME (IT/Computer), M.Sc. (IT/Computer), MCA (2022/23) batch pass outs to apply for Radixweb Freshers Hiring.

Radixweb, a world-leading tech firm based in Ahmedabad announces a mega walk-in for 200 positions for tech freshers in frontend, backend - .Net, PHP, QA, Nodejs, Reactjs and Python on 24th and 25th September. A spectacle of sustainable growth, the firm promises seamless employee experience to its tech tribe.

A Great Place to Work certified organization and a famed bespoke enterprise software developer, Radixweb is a force to reckon within the field of technology. With over 650 tech experts already under its wing, the brand is looking at expanding its workforce and has announced new positions open for hiring 200 trainee software engineers in its walk-in recruitment drive to be held on 24th and 25th September, 2022.

Opening up its gates for the position of Trainee Software Engineers well versed in .Net, PHP, QA, Nodejs, Reactjs and Python, the firm has announced promising career opportunity to fresh tech talent. Radixweb is a leading-age name in having the top 1% industry talent and offers neo-modern facilities for its employees in its HQ, Ekyarth, located in Malabar County Road, Ahmedabad.

HR Manager, Mr. Sujit Bhadoriya, mentioned, “Every engineer who makes his way to the Radixweb umbrella is given extensive training along with due exposure to work on a varied niche of projects for clients all across the globe. As a Great Place To Work certified firm, we have a reputation of being trustable arms and legs for our clients, and thus, we prepare all our cubs for disruptions of kinds.”

“We are in a transformative age when it comes to technology. Thus, we are looking for people who are quick learners and have exquisite adaptability skills along with an agile mindset to help us outpace disruption. Radixweb is that platform that looks forward to giving the best collaborative atmosphere to its talents and aims at giving them a 360-degree development. This is what we call a mutually beneficial relationship.”

The firm has a fully chalked out blueprint of how it proposes to develop the career graph for its new hires. It identifies itself as one of the ‘best place to grow’, designed to help tech talent reach its highest potential. Radixweb has aligned its talent development framework as per the key competencies of its people in a sustainable environment where constant learning is the key to unlocking new opportunities.

Radixweb ensures grade A career growth for its high-performing talent by leading-age design through various learning mechanisms and has a steady feedback integration process. The firm conducts copious learning sessions for cross-skilling and reskilling its people through its step-up fiesta, Upskill Fest – sessions where the tech talents get a realistic view of the tech market and emerging technology from industry experts.

The firm boasts of an exquisite talent channel where 30% of its employees have worked for more than 5 years with the brand. It has an appreciable remuneration and appraisal score and its fresh talents have the opportunity to work on home-grown frameworks and solutions. Through its collaborative and people-focused work environment, the firm is focused on curating gratifying talent journeys.

About Radixweb

Founded in 2000, Radixweb is a 22-year-old tech firm with unparalleled capabilities in custom software development and IT consultation. With a team of 650+ tech professionals, Radixweb builds market-shaping technology solutions with deep industry knowledge and tested technology expertise. Driving insane growth prospects form its clients through sustainable tech investments, Radixweb has delivered 4200+ successful projects to its steady 3000+ clientele.

